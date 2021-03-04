The second game of the Dadeville Tigers’ softball season resulted in their second loss of the season as Handley walked out with a 16-1 victory over the home team.
The Tigers fell behind early in the contest as freshman Grace McCary took the start in the circle for the program. Over 3.2 innings pitched, McCary only allowed four earned runs but 14 total scored during her time. On the positive side, of the 86 pitches thrown from McCary, 59 of them were strikes marking an impressive 68.6 percent efficiency.
Zoe Veres was the lone batter to drive in a run as well for the Tigers. Veres went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk in the loss.
Dadeville managed to score a run in the bottom of the third inning after Handley jumped ahead 7-0 in the third inning.
But it was a learning experience for the program hit hard by quarantines.
“We’re still missing a couple of people here and there but (McCary’s) one of our top pitchers,” Dadeville head coach Jordan McGuire said. “We had to put somebody that we thought would be successful. We had one big inning and then this is our second game. We’ve got girls still playing positions that aren’t where I would start them if everyone was here. We’re just trying to get through and trying to get some playing time. We’re still working out all the bumps we’re trying to get over.”
Having players missing has been tough but the season is far from over and McGuire can see a few things in a different perspective while players are missing. It’s helped McGuire see where the program has some work to do.
“It’s that time of the year where sickness is going around anyway so we dealing with that too,” McGuire admitted. “We’re just having to keep playing and see what works. Your first couple of games you’re trying to see what works where and we’re having to do that on the fly.”
In regards to getting the run in the game to avoid the shutout. It was a positive sign for Tiger fans but McGuire knows that her program will keep fighting.
“I know they’re going to fight no matter what. If we can stop the big innings and keep working together and making sure we’re doing what we know we can do at the plate and not forgetting some of our mechanics,” McGuire said. “We’ll get it together.”