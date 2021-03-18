Despite Sylacauga striking twice for big innings, the Dadeville Tigers still put up a fight in the early stages of their 24-4 Thursday loss.
“It was 3-1 and then it was 5-2, it looked like it was going to be a much closer game. They got some hits up into the sky that just carried and carried right over,” Dadeville head coach Jordan McGuire said. “We had some calls that didn’t go our way and some other things happen so then we just had to have fun. But we were getting hits there, we were getting on base and we were fighting in the beginning.”
It wasn’t lost on anyone that the Tigers were willing to fight back but they came up short. Dadeville fell behind in the first inning as the Aggies jumped ahead early on hurler Jakayla Tinsley sending the second pitch of the game down the third-base line to third base.
A few tough errors led to the Tigers giving up the first run of the game. And the second was an RBI single that produced the second Aggie run of the game.
After Zoe Veres reached out to spear a screamer to the hot third base corner, an RBI double found the Lady Tigers in a 3-0 hole and looking to climb out of it.
Veres kick-started the inning with a single and managed to reach second base on an error but there was still some hope. After Tess McKinley walked and Veres reached third by stealing not just second but third base, there were runners at the corner and Grace McCary knocked a fly ball just out of reach of the second baseman to score the Tigers’ first run of the game.
The first inning ended with the Tigers dropping back-to-back batters via punch-out. One of which, on a bang-bang play on a dropped third strike put out to first.
But it’s still not lost on anyone that the Tigers still fought back. Sylacauga’s lead expanded to 5-1 before the Tigers could find their second run of the game.
Stringing together their second run of the game a little bit of base path craftiness from Audrey Champion turned a single into a score following back-to-back steals. The score came on a grounder to the pitcher but the program wasn’t able to capitalize on the little momentum they started to garner.
“We were holding them to smaller scores,” McGuire said. “They had a couple of big innings that got away but we were still trying to tack on some runs.”
The third inning just got out of hand for the Tigers. A wild pitch moved two Aggie runners into scoring position and another two-RBI double extended the gap. Sylacauga was able to add five more runs in the third inning to bring their total to 12. Dadeville was in a 12-2 deficit but rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Despite falling behind with two outs, Brittani Tinsley coaxed a full-count walk and Tinsley tripled to centerfield to drive her in. The doubles continued as Champion doubled to left to bring in the programs’ second run of the inning.
Unfortunately, that’s be all the runs the team would manage to muster in the game as Sylacauga added 12 more runs in the final two innings to win.
But despite the struggle, the program didn’t lose sight of the fun in the game.
“Today they were getting hits, we made a couple of errors but they were getting hits and the ball would just carry,” McGuire said. “It’s good to see. Sometimes girls when they make mistakes they get hard on themselves that they can’t pick themselves back up. The team worked well together to pick people back up and keep their spirits up.”