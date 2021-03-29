The Dadeville Tigers softball program dropped two games Monday as St. James came to visit with the Tigers falling 13-7 in game one and 9-5 in game two.
The first game found the Tigers get ahead early and despite giving up a run in the third inning, keeping the lead. Dadeville was out front 2-1 until St. James dropped six runs in the fourth inning for the 7-2 lead.
The Tigers gave up another two runs in the fifth inning of the game but the Tigers were not out of the game just yet.
Dadeville rallied out a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to chip into the deficit. Unfortunately, St. James knocked in four more leaving the Tigers in dire straits.
Dadeville’s effort to get back to the lead fell short despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The second game was much closer.
St. James scored first in the second game but the Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning.
Tess McKinley walked to lead off the inning and Zoe Veres singled to left but Jaidyn Gossett walked to load the bases.
Grace McCary sacrificed on a fly ball to center to drive in Veres but McKinley scored first on a wild pitch.
The game tied in the third inning on an error. The lead was effectively given up in the fourth inning as St. James scored three runs.
The Tigers answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning but St. James was not going to roll over and give up the game.
The Tigers’ attempt at the lead came up short as St. James tacked on four more for a 9-3 lead. The Tigers would only settle for two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Veres went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs in the second game.