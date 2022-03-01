Jordan McGuire finally felt as though her team started clicking this past weekend.
Dadeville softball opened its season with six straight losses, all of which came by at least three runs, but Saturday the Tigers prowled their way to back-to-back wins over Saks and Boaz before falling to Ohatchee by just one run.
With a bevy of positional versatility, Dadeville is sorting through who will be where in its best lineups while trying to find consistent options to go to in the circle.
“We really started working well together Saturday; we started to get in a groove,” Dadeville coach Jordan McGuire said. “I’m getting excited. There’s definitely stuff we need to work on, there’s always gonna be areas of improvement. But we looked a lot better on Saturday and we had some good things that I saw at our tournament.”
Pitching is a primary point of focus for the Tigers right now.
McGuire has an assistant or two with pitching expertise to develop that area of her team, but right now the go-to options are Jakayla Tinsley and Raleigh Patterson, who hold ERAs of 15.89 and 10.76, respectively. Each has pitched 13.2 innings.
Four other hurlers have seen some action thus far this year. Even more are getting developed for the future.
“It kind of depends on the situation, on the team we’re playing, who I’m gonna pitch,” McGuire said. “How we want to head off that team or what we want the defense to look like. [...] Jakayla and Raleigh have been great so far. I’ve got a ninth grader on my team — Raleigh is a ninth grader, but also Shakiya Presley is a ninth grader — she had pitched before, but we were in a position where we had to have her as a catcher or we had to have her in the field so we weren’t able to pitch her.”
The infield surrounding them remains in consistent flux. Junior Tess McKinley leads off in the batting order and is hitting for a commendable .417 batting average thus far, she’s played second base a good bit.
She’s often joined at the top of the lineup by junior middle infielder Alana Tolbert, whose 8-for-18 start at the dish gives her an even greater batting average of .444.
“They’re speedy, and they can do anything when they’re up to bat,” McGuire said. “Tess is a lefty, I actually have three lefties this year. They’re all in the lineup, I like to spread them out. But Tess is usually pretty patient at the start, so it gets our next batters to see a couple pitches, then Alana’s been able to hold her own too.”
Raven Reese, Presley and Tinsley can all be seen at third base while Brittani Tinsley, Presley Tolbert and Patterson can all take shortstop. McGuire listed another four or five players each who can play first or second base when called upon as well.
The Tigers’ outfield can rotate depending on its opponent as well, McGuire noted, but one mainstay has been senior Ta’Miyah Stowes. She played almost exclusively third base a year ago, though, and could still see time back at the position. She’s batting .368 on the season.
Jamaya Brandy and Rylee Jordan also factor in, among others.
“I have so many girls who can play so many things, that’s why it’s such an interesting road for the beginning of the season,” McGuire said.
Another player that will factor in for Dadeville is senior Natori Giles. An injury from basketball season has kept her out to start the year, but McGuire is hopeful she’ll return before the season is over.
One of the few players who has remained a mainstay at her position this season for the Tigers is catcher Jaidyn Gossett.
Gossett returns as the starter from last year and has already thrown out six runners in 2022, four of which she caught stealing and two more she picked off. Still, she did spend three innings at third base while Presley caught in one contest this year.
“She’s got just an abundance of knowledge,” McGuire said. “She’s not just catching for us, she does travel ball. So she gets to see all kinds of aspects of the game, different techniques with different pitchers. She’s gone, as a catcher, to so many pitching lessons that she can help on the pitching aspect.”
Dadeville’s season continues at Central Coosa Tuesday. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.