It was homecoming night from Bulldog Stadium in LaFayette as the Bulldogs looked to be victorious for the first time this season. Dadeville had other plans, though, and defeated LaFayette, 18-7, on Friday night.
Dadeville (3-2) received the ball to open up the game and was immediately greeted by the LaFayette (0-4) defense. The Bulldogs stuffed three straight rushing attempts by the Tigers, forcing a three-and-out on the first possession.
LaFayette’s offense took the field for the first time at its own 30-yard line and went to work. The Bulldogs drove the ball past midfield and into the red zone, but a couple of penalties caused their drive to stall out. They were unable to pick up a fourth down conversion and Dadeville took over on downs.
The Tigers took the ball to midfield and were unable to convert on a third-and-four, forcing a punt. Dadeville was able to pin LaFayette inside its own 20 yard line at the 16.
LaFayette’s offense was met in the backfield by Dadeville’s defensive line multiple times the following possession, and the Bulldogs punted.
Dadeville couldn’t get much going on its ensuing possession either and pinned LaFayette deep once again, this time at the 8-yard line.
LaFayette quarterback Ty'quavian Daniel quickly hit Ja´mariae Daniel on a slant for a gain of 21 yards to put the Bulldogs at their own 29 yard line. A few rushes later by Daniel and LaFayette was putting together a drive, its best of the night.
The drive was disrupted when Daniel was forced out the pocket and his pass was intercepted by Dadeville’s Daquan Doss.
The Tigers took a shot on the first play off the turnover and it paid off. Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith hit a wide-open Jordan Parker over the middle who took it 50 yards to the house. Following a point-after-touchdown attempt that bounced off the upright, Dadeville led 6-0 with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter.
Momentum was in favor of Dadeville, and that momentum was about to drastically increase.
The ensuing kickoff, the Dadeville special teams laid a hard hit on the LaFayette returner that caused him to cough up the football. The fumble was recovered by Dadeville at the LaFayette 21-yard line.
The Tigers then put together a six-play, 21-yard drive that was capped off by Smith’s pass to Doss from 4 yards out. It was Smith’s second touchdown pass of the night.
“Lane just gets better every game,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “He’s a great field general and runs the offense.”
The score remained 12-0 for the final 3:46 of the half in favor of Dadeville.
Out of the locker room, LaFayette was unable to get anything going and Dadeville began its own drive. It was on this possession a deep pass by Smith was caught by Isaiah Tolbert, who reached over the defender to pull it in for a 53-yard gain. However, the Bulldog defense stepped up and stopped Dadeville’s drive dead in its tracks.
LaFayette took over at its own 30 and was desperate for any type of offense. Daniel led the charge, completing four of five passes for 56 yards on the possession that was completed by a 13-yard touchdown pass toVinay Singh.
Now trailing 12-7, the Bulldogs forced a Dadeville punt on its ensuing possession. The punt by Wardrellis Cox Jr. pinned LaFayette deep at its own 2-yard line. Cox pined two punts inside the 10 on the evening.
“He’s an excellent punter,” McDonald said. “He’s done well all year and we pinned them back deep.”
The Bulldogs weren’t able to move the ball for a first down and went three-and-out, giving the ball back to Dadeville as time winded down. LaFayette’s defense came up big and stopped Smith and the Tigers offense, to give Daniel and the Bulldog offense one last chance.
With the offense crunched for time, LaFayette was advancing the ball better than they had done all night. Moving quickly, the Bulldogs had advanced to midfield with two minutes remaining and were in a smooth rhythm.
As if Smith had not hurt the Bulldogs enough when he was on offense, the Dadeville quarterback was now in at safety. On a long third down, Smith jumped on Daniel’s pass and picked it off, essentially sealing the deal for Dadeville’s third win this season.
“Two weeks in a row we’ve put him,” McDonald said. “He’s picked off two passes at safety and that was a huge interception.”
The junior quarterback then added a rushing touchdown with 21.2 seconds left to give the final score of 18-7.
“We did good in spots,” LaFayette coach Juan Williams said. “We just have to get better. We just have to keep working.”
Dadeville will host Goshen next week.