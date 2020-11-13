Nothing feels as good as seeing sacrifices and hard work come to fruition and that’s exactly what happened at Dadeville on Thursday as parents and friends gathered for signing day.
Zoe Veres and Tripp McKinley both signed their signatures across the dotted line in a memorable moment for everyone involved.
Veres signed to Enterprise State where she will be playing catcher for the Boll Weevils and begin working toward a criminal justice major.
“I’m ecstatic,” Veres said. “I feel like I’m going to my dream school. I hadn’t really heard of Enterprise until they reached out to me but once we made contact I knew this is the place I wanted to be and I’m so ready for the next two years.”
Veres said she was having a hard time choosing between schools until Enterprise coach Traci Harrison found Veres and began to communicate with her.
“I had seven offers and I had to try my best to figure out which school was going to be best for me,” Veres said. “Enterprise stuck out to me. It was my last visit and I loved it; it met all the requirements for me and coach Harrison is an awesome person. It’s not too far from home and it’s exactly where I want to be.”
Veres also said she was happy to make her friends and family proud because they put a lot of effort into the process as well.
“It’s awesome to have everyone’s support,” Veres said. “I’ve known these girls that came to my signing since I was little. It feels awesome that people came out to support me and it feels good doing something this big in front of that many people and them be proud of me.”
As for McKinley, he will be attending Chattahoochee Valley and will begin working toward a business major.
“I had other offers but I feel this is one of the best schools in the country JUCO wise and I love the coaches so I decided to go with them,” McKinley said. “I’m really excited about everything and I hope my teammates do the best in everything they do too.”
McKinley gave all the credit to his family and teammates and hopes to see his teammates signing to colleges in the future.
“I give all the thanks to God and my family,” McKinley said. “Thank you to the coaches for helping me get here and all my friends and teammates who made me who I am today.”
Dadeville principal Chris Hand was humbled but not surprised McKinley and Veres were signing because of all the sacrifices coaches and parents made to help get them to this point.
“Both sets of parents have worked hard and taken these kids all over the country to different camps and leagues,” Hand said. “I know these parents are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the best future for their child.”
According to Hand, McKinley and Veres’ signings speak to the level of commitment from the Dadeville community to help students do great things and become better people.
“It’s an honor for our school and community,” Hand said. “I have known these students since they were in the seventh grade and have known their parents and siblings even longer. I think it says a lot of about our school and community, the support that’s been given for them to be able to achieve scholarship opportunities to not only further their athletic careers but in academics as well.”