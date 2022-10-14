20220909 Dadeville Football 010.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville’s DaQuan Doss runs against Saks.

 CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116

For the past three weeks, Dadeville has been piling up the points. And Friday night was no difference. The Tigers posted their third straight shutout and defeated Class 3 A Region 4 foe Childersburg, 53-0.

Tags

Recommended for you