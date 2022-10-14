For the past three weeks, Dadeville has been piling up the points. And Friday night was no difference. The Tigers posted their third straight shutout and defeated Class 3 A Region 4 foe Childersburg, 53-0.
Dadeville has now won its last three games by a staggering combined score of 153-0.
Because of the lopsided wins, the Tigers haven’t had a chance to keep their varsity squad on the field the whole game since Week 4 against Walter Wellborn. Dadeville’s coaching staff is hopeful that will prepare it for next week’s looming region championship against Randolph County.
“We already decided we were going to play four quarters, and we were going to play every down like it was 0-0 no matter the score,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “We didn’t play the whole starting 11 the entire game. We have 10-11 guys that can rotate, but we needed them to get back in the shape of playing the full game.”
Despite that, the Tigers still had seven players record at least one carry.
Brandez Eason led the offense with a trio of rushing touchdowns, while Ivory Riggsbee followed right behind with two of his own. Daquan Doss scored twice as well — once on offense and once on defense.
Avontae Wilson also got in the scoring on the defense side with a scoop and score. And even special teams had a huge highlight. With three minutes remaining and the shutout on the line.
Tyler Colvin blocked a Childersburg field goal and Phil Dowdell ran it back 97-yards for a touchdown.
“When we can get one score a game on defense — much less two plus the blocked field goal and a touchdown — that’s three scores that the offense didn’t even have to put on the board,” McDonald said. “That’s huge. The kids are playing hard right now and we came out of tonight healthy, so that was another big thing.”
Staying healthy is extremely important with the playoffs looming as well as next week’s game against the also undefeated Randolph County Tigers. And Dadeville is ready for that test.
“Look they are going to run the football, so we gotta really hunker down and get after them,” McDonald said. “There won’t be a lot of possessions so we can’t make mistakes. Tonight, we came out and looked a little sluggish after being off for 15 days. So it was good for us to get just back to good technique and get back in the flow of a full-speed game.”