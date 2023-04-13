Two more Dadeville Tigers have committed to play football at the next level.
Receiver Antojuan Woody and defensive lineman Kenneth Garrett both signed National Letters of Intent recently. Woody signed to play at Huntingdon College, while Garrett signed to play at LaGrange (Georgia) College.
“It means a lot to be able to play at the next level,” Woody said. “I love the chance to showcase my skills at the next level. I always knew I could play at the next level, the only thing I had to do was put in the work and pray and everything else would fall into place.”
Both players were large factors in Dadeville’s 9-0 regular season and area title.
Woody earned an All-Outlook First Team nod for totaling over 800 yards receiving on the year, along with eight scores. His opening kickoff return touchdown and ensuing receiving score was a major catalyst in Dadeville’s victory over Randolph County that won the Tigers their area.
On the defensive side, Garrett was a contributor to Dadeville’s defense allowing only nine points per game. Garrett was always good for a handful of tackles for loss, even scoring on a fumble return against Weaver.
“It is a blessing to even get the opportunity to play at the next level,” Garrett said. “The amount of work put in outside of practice and the offseason paid off. This is only the beginning of a new era.”
Each of the two recounted the team’s win over Randolph County as their favorite moment from this past season.
“That crowd that night was the most I had ever seen,” Garrett said. “It was a fun experience to play in.”
“That was an amazing game for us and it really proved we were the team to beat in our region,” Woody said.
Both colleges are Division III and compete in the same conference — the Collegiate Conference of the South, which was founded in 2022 and is made up of nine faith-based member schools.
Huntingdon recently won its division in 2022, earning a spot in the playoffs. Last season, LaGrange went 1-8, but hired Hampden-Sydney defensive coordinator Wesley Dodd in January to be the school’s next head coach.
Woody and Garrett are joining fellow Tigers Avontae Wilson and Phil Dowdell in playing college football. Wilson signed to play at Northwest Mississippi Community College, while Dowdell is signed with Jacksonville State.