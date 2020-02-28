At this point in the season, there’s no need to overwork a pitcher.
Although Tripp McKinley was doing a fine job for Dadeville’s baseball team Thursday night against Elmore County, the Tigers saw no reason to keep him on the mound.
McKinley threw three innings and allowed just two hits and struck out six. He was relieved by Walker Spraggins, and early on, it looked like it might not have been the best decision. But Spraggins quickly settled in after hitting his first batter and giving up two walks early. He went on to throw four hitless innings and help the Tigers to a 7-2 victory over the Panthers.
“I feel like Walker’s arm is a little bit further ahead than Tripp’s and we’re sort of taking it a little bit easy on Tripp because it’s really about the future,” Dadeville coach Curtis Martin said. “I’d rather him at 100% for the playoffs then have a dead arm come April. I’m baby stepping it and making sure his arm is 100%.”
After hitting his first batter, Spraggins quickly induced a pair of popups and the Tigers helped him by catching Elmore County’s Sean Darnell stealing. In the top of the fifth, Spraggins got into some more trouble by walking a pair and he wasn’t helped by his defense this time. Dadeville (4-1) gave up two errors in the frame, which allowed an unearned run to cross home plate. But from then on, the Panthers (6-2) got only one more runner on base the entire game.
“Walker did a great job (Thursday),” Martin said. “He came in, threw strikes and battled. That one inning where he gave up a run, we had two errors that cost us but other than that, he had some control issues at first but he settled down. Those last three innings were phenomenal. He threw strikes, gave us a chance to field the ball and that’s all you can ask.”
And other than those two errors — one of which was on a dropped third strike that directly led to a runner — the Tiger defense was flawless. The outfielders’ skills were especially on display and they got several highlight-worthy plays from Cooper Childers in center and Ty Bell in right. Even McKinley, who took to left field, after switching spots with Spraggins had a nice grab.
“Our outfield is going to be big for us,” Martin said. “Any time the ball is hit in the air, unless it’s smoked to the fence or over the fence, I’m pretty confident that it’s going to be caught. (Our outfield) is one of the best in (Class) 3A, easy. Defensively in general, we’ve been solid all year.”
In the win over ECHS, Childers led the offense with two hits and two RBIs while Kade Harkins also plated two runs.
After completing the sweep against yet another rival, Dadeville continues its streak of facing tough competition of teams who are considered archnemeses by visiting Benjamin Russell on Saturday. First, the Tigers will face off against Holtville before taking on the Wildcats in the final game of the tripleheader.
Other than Reeltown, the Tigers have not played a team lower than 4A yet and that’ll continue Saturday.
“I’d rather face the toughest competition around here and be prepared then get in the playoffs and not have faced adversity and fold,” Martin said.