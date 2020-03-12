Dadeville’s track and field team finally kicked off Saturday and Skye Foster picked up right where she left off last season by earning two strong finishes at the Paul Bryant Invitational.
Foster earned the top spot in the long jump, hitting a mark of 16-0, which was just an inch farther than runner up Lydia Seals, of Winfield City.
Foster followed that up with a second-place finish in the triple jump. She jumped 31-6.5 and was just 7 inches away from winner Akiera Robinson, of Oxford.
On the boys side, Jamauri Chislom also had a pair of impressive individual performance. He hurled the shot put 43-4, which was good enough for third overall, and he also took fourth in the discus with a mark of 115-1.
Dadeville’s boys relays team all placed in the top 10. The 4x800 finished the highest, capturing fifth with a time of 9:31.28. The Tigers were seventh in the 4x1 (46.46) and ninth in the 4x4 (4:05.19).
The only other top-10 finisher for Dadeville was Jordan Ford, who squeezed in at ninth place in the 800, clocking in at 2:23.80. Ford was also 11th in the 800 (2:23.80).
There were a pair of others who were also just outside the top 10. Jamarion Wilkerson placed 11 in the 400 by crossing the finish line in 55.28, and on the girls side, Annhiyzjah Thomas took 11th in the shot put (26-9).