The Dadeville football team is feeling good going into its Week 9 matchup with Beulah following the Tigers’ 7-6 win over rival Reeltown.
The Tigers (5-3, 3-3) have won four straight games on the field and have worked their way into the middle of the mosh pit that is the Class 3A Region 4 playoff picture. Montgomery Catholic and Trinity have already clinched playoff spots while Reeltown, Dadeville and Pike County are fighting it out amongst themselves for a spot in the postseason.
Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said his football team has been buying in and feeling more confident as the weeks have gone on, especially after pulling off the upset against the Rebels.
“After the game we let our guys know how proud of them we were and the way they fought through everything,” McDonald said. “It felt like a lot of people didn’t believe in them and didn’t give them a chance. Our boys went out there and fought hard and that’s all we can really ask of them.”
McDonald feels the challenge in this week’s matchup isn’t Beulah (1-7, 1-5) but rather managing his own team following a high-emotions rivalry win.
“It’s hard to get guys up emotionally like that every week,” McDonald said. “Last week was easy to get up with it being a rivalry game; this week we are coming in refocused to take care of business.”
Beulah is coming off its first win of the season after beating Goshen, 42-13. McDonald realizes the Bobcats are feeling confident and plans on being physical up front to discourage Beulah and take away its confidence as quickly as it found it.
“This week we are working on ourselves and working on getting better,” McDonald said. “As a coaching staff, we are trying to put our guys in the right positions to make plays and be physical on the front end.”
The Tigers have shown signs of improvement as the season progresses with the most glaring being special teams, which has gotten the Tigers out of some sticky situations a couple times throughout the year.
“Winning two games by one point shows you how important special teams are,” McDonald said. “Gunner Fourtenbary has been consistent throughout the season. Lane Smith has stepped in as holder on field goals and snapper on punts with Owen Harley out.”
Injuries have been a problem for every team this late into the season. However, the Tigers found a little stroke of luck and, according to McDonald, all Tigers’ players should practice and play this week. The Tigers getting healthy is coming at a crucial time with Dadeville in a dog fight for that final playoff spot.
“It’s big having everybody back this week,” McDonald said. “We wanted to win Friday’s ballgame for the seniors and give them a chance to extend the season and get to the playoffs. I’m very proud of this group for how they’ve fought.”
The Bobcats have had a rough season thus far, forfeiting the first three games of the season before going on a four-game losing skid. In the five games the Bobcats have played, they have allowed 38 points per game to opposing offenses — good news for a Tiger offense that is averaging 20 points per game. Dadeville has a chance to pad the stats against the Bobcat defense, but with the style McDonald brings with him, it could be a quick, low-scoring affair.