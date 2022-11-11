On a night where defenses dominated, and offense was hard to come by, all the Tigers needed was to convert on a two-point to win in overtime against Thomasville. Instead, the Dadeville 10-0 season came to a close as the Tigers got stuffed in the backfield, losing 15-14, ending the historic run.
Nothing was going for either team through the first half. Thomasville and Dadeville exchanged punt after punt, withThomasville pinning Dadeville as far back as its own 1-yard line to end the first quarter.
Trying to dig itself out of nasty field position following that punt, quarterback Jordan Rambo took a 15-yard sack that ended the drive.
Thomasville was not much better off on offense, but got as far as midfield before the Tiger defense made a crucial fourth-and-2 stop to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0.
Coming out of half, still tied at 0-0, Dadeville managed to drive it down into Thomasville territory but missed a 32-yard field goal that could have ended up being the difference maker in the game.
Special teams woes continued to plague the Tigers as a muffed snap on a punt paved the way for Thomasville to set up shop on the Dadeville 1-yard-line and the visitors managed to punch it in.
As points were obviously few and far between, Thomasville elected to go for two and got the conversion, taking an 8-0 lead with around 11 minutes to go in the game.
With six minutes to go, and the season on the line, Dadeville had to create a 85-yard drive to potentially tie the game. Freshman Brandez Eason took his opportunity and made the best of it, popping off a 30-yard run. Later, an Eason 20-yard touchdown run was negated by a holding penalty.
Still down 8-0, Rambo connected with Antojuan Woody for 25-yards to set the Tigers up first-and-goal. Eason later found paydirt and Dadeville scored the two-pointer on a misdirection play to tie the game at eight apiece.
Thomasville took over with a tad over three minutes to go and a chance to retake the lead. Phil Dowdell had other plans however, as the senior jumped in front of a ball and suddenly Dadeville had a chance to win. Just like that the Tigers were back in it.
With seven seconds to go, Dadeville attempted a 30-yard field goal but the boot by Wardrellis Cox came up short. The game was headed to overtime.
On its opening possession of overtime, Thomasville scored and went for the PAT to take a 15-8 lead. Then it was all up to Dadeville.
On fourth down, Rambo connected with Jay Burns for a score to put the Tigers down 15-14.
Head coach Roger McDonald and his team decided to try and end the game by going for two. However, the try was stopped in the backfield and the Tigers were eliminated at home.
Dadeville’s second round playoff game was the furthest it had been under McDonald, and its 10-1 season is its best under the coach as well.
On the season, the Tigers outscored opponents 413-102, but 15 points proved to be one too many, as the Dadeville season has now come to a dramatic end.
