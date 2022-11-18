20221111 Dadeville FB 019.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville’s Jordan Rambo passes against Thomasville.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

Dadeville quarterback Jordan Rambo has won the final Player of the Week for this year’s football season. Rambo won the honors for his two touchdown performance in the Tigers’ final game of the year. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you