Dadeville quarterback Jordan Rambo has won the final Player of the Week for this year’s football season. Rambo won the honors for his two touchdown performance in the Tigers’ final game of the year.
Rambo, a senior, helped orchestrate a 9-0 regular season for his Dadeville Tigers and helped lift his team to a second round playoff berth.
While Dadeville may have lost the playoff game to Thomasville, Rambo put it all on the line to give his team a chance to win.
With under six minutes to go in Dadeville’s game against Thomasville, down 8-0, Rambo led his team on a game-tying scoring drive. He completed a touchdown pass to Antojuan Woody, one of his two touchdown throws on the day, to even the game at eight and give his team a chance at victory.
After a pick by senior Phil Dowdell, Rambo again led his team to within field goal range to try and give his Tigers a shot at victory. While the field goal was no good, in overtime, Rambo again put on the heroics.
Down again but this time 15-8, Rambo led his squad down for another scoring drive. His second touchdown toss went to Jay Burns, putting Dadeville within one at 15-14. While the Tigers were not able to manage the game winning two-pointer, Rambo’s performance was a valiant one in his final game at Dadeville.
Rambo is one of 16 seniors that will be graduating for Dadeville this year.
