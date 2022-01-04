Playing perimeter defense must be easier with erasers like Layla Grace and D’aja Caldwell protecting the rim.
The forward deo for Dadeville girls basketball denied shots in close all night, and with guard Nhylee Banks assisting the team’s scoring efforts, the Tigers tore through Horseshoe Bend 50-22 Tuesday at Dadeville High School.
“I think a couple people stepped up because everyone didn’t necessarily cut off their man like they should or zig-zag, a couple little things we’ve been working on over the break,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “But I think they did a good job overall. There were two or three that really stepped up and made the rest of the team look pretty good at times with their effort. But the intensity got a little better [as the game went on].”
Caldwell and Grace each scored 10 points while Banks picked up a game-high 12. Sophomore Reagan Taylor gathered 12 of her own for Horseshoe Bend in a losing effort.
The contest wasn’t much of one, as signified by a running clock in the fourth quarter. Dadeville dashed out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the opening period, with Janiya Wyckoff picking up seven points for the Tigers.
Caldwell added six more in the second quarter to go along with five from Banks.
“She’s really done a good job of staying focused and really working on what she can do to better help the team,” Holloway said. “She always has her own individual skills, but she always tries to work on helping the team get more involved. And as she does that, it helps her to be more involved.”
The Generals didn’t score a single point in that second period and trailed 33-6 at halftime.
Grace and Caldwell continued wiping away mistakes whenever players leaked through to the basket and ensured there were no solid putback looks for Horseshoe Bend on defense.
“They worked well without the ball,” Holloway said. “They stayed active and engaged on the defensive end and on offense. They blocked out, I think they did a good job for us on the boards. Then offensively they stepped up a little bit in working together as a team. To me they had a little more chemistry tonight in working around the block and underneath the basket.”
Many of Dadeville’s backups got a chance to shine as the late stretches of the game arrived.
Despite the dominant win, Holloway feels as though there’s still plenty of areas her team needs to grow in. Beyond the above-mentioned defense outside Grace and Caldwell, ball security is a top priority moving forward for the Tigers.
“Definitely our intensity and making sure we stop reaching; and turnovers. Turnovers. Too many turnovers,” Holloway said, laughing.
Dadeville continues its season Thursday at LaFayette. Horseshoe Bend, now on a four-game losing streak, hopes to snap its recent string against Beulah Friday.