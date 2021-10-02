Four of Dadeville’s five victories in a 5-1 2021 campaign have come by 27 points or more.
Friday’s game at Goshen was another beatdown for the Tigers. Their opponent entered the game 0-6 on the season, and it didn’t take much time to erase any doubt that the Eagles would leave their home field 0-7 as Dadeville demolished Goshen 59-0.
“I thought we played well. They’re young, though,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “We worked on ourselves this week at practice. I felt like the execution was there, we got to the football, special teams — we thought we improved in all phases.”
While it’s unofficial, McDonald added he’s confident the win locked up a playoff berth for Dadeville, who is now 3-1 in region play with two games remaining.
“I don’t know if it’s official, but it’s done,” McDonald said. “It’s gonna be us, Trinity Presbyterian, Montgomery Catholic and Reeltown.”
It seemed the Tigers could do no wrong against the Eagles.
Its defense pitched a shutout and kept Goshen from moving the ball at any point, allowing just two first downs. Ladarius Heard and Tajavion Burns eached intercepted a pass.
On offense, its typical ground attack forced the ball forward with plenty of multi-tight end sets.
Juicy Holley scored on the first play from scrimmage after Dadeville’s kickoff team forced and recovered a fumble. Daquan Doss, Christian Nelson, Buster Coker and Logan Champion all picked up rushing scores.
“We got so many touchdowns, I don’t know who scored what to be honest,” McDonald said.
Electric playmaker Philstavious Dowdell made a couple men miss and took a hitch route the distance for a 70-yard touchdown, one of the rare passes Dadeville threw against an inexperienced Goshen outfit. He also scored a touchdown on a reverse play.
With the score at 52-0 entering the locker room at halftime, the second half featured six minute quarters and a running clock.
Next week should provide a much tougher challenge for the Tigers in undefeated Trinity Presbyterian. They’ll be on the road with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Winning the game should go a long way toward home field in the playoffs.
“The next two weeks are the biggest two games of the season, because they are for seeding in the playoffs,” McDonald said.