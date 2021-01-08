The Dadeville Tigers and Reeltown Rebels spun another tale in their story as the Tigers ultimately left Reeltown with the 56-29 victory Friday night to move to 3-0 in area play.
Before the end result, the night marked a series of firsts for each team. The Tigers welcomed head coach Jesse Foster back for the first time since their season opener after Foster had a battle with COVID-19 that led to him begin hospitalized.
“Glad to be back,” Foster exclaimed after the win. “Feel good to be back. Yes sir.”
It was also Randiez Eason’s first game back on the floor for the Tigers.
For the Reeltown Rebels, Friday marked their first game action since the program was sidelined after a game on Dec. 11.
“We kept the game close in the first half,” Reeltown head coach Jonathan Gardner said after the game. “We worked on our defense and it really worked. They made some big-shot threes – we got down and couldn’t climb out of that hole.”
The game was obviously a battle of which team had game experience entering the night, and Dadeville was pretty much untouchable in the second half.
In the first quarter, the Rebels found an early lead as the Tigers struggled offensively. But it didn’t last long as three fouls sent their foe to the free throw line for easy points.
With the Dadeville defense flying around the court and disrupting passing lanes, it was an early Tiger affair. Reeltown was iced out of scoring for the greater part of five minutes in the first quarter until they managed to string together two quick baskets to shrink their deficit from nine points.
But the Tigers held the lead against the Rebels 10-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Tigers struggled offensively out of the gate in the second quarter and saw their lead come under attack by the Rebels. But the score sat at 12-10 for more than two minutes.
When the Tigers found the back of the net to start their scoring run, Dadeville began to stretch their lead out. Reeltown entered the halftime break down 21-15 and never found their footing in the second half, partially due to Eason continuing to cause the Tigers problems near the goal.
“He’s 6-foot-9 protecting that goal. I try to teach him how to protect that goal,” Foster said. “He did a great job tonight right around the rim. He had about two or three blocks right around the rim and that’s what he’s in there for.”
Unfortunately for Reeltown, Gardner says he wasn’t expecting Eason’s return.
“I think we played well; this was the best defensive game since I’ve been here,” Gardner said. “What we put in the scheme really worked but we didn’t know they were going to have a 6-foot-9 guy and they kinda opened things up in the second half for their shooters.”
The Tigers dropped 20 points in the third quarter while limiting their opponent to just four for the commanding 41-19 lead.
Reeltown showed some life against the Tigers’ much smaller lineup in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as Dadeville ran away with the 56-29 win.
“Great job,” Foster said. “I told them it was a great job. Every game, (wins are) hard to come by. Anytime you can get one – we’ll take it.”