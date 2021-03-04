It took just two innings for the game to effectively be decided as the Dadeville Tigers carried an early 8-0 lead to a 13-0 victory over cross-town foe Horseshoe Bend.
Both programs entered with some momentum on their side. The Tigers were 3-1 entering the night while the Generals held a 4-1 record following a win over Faith Christian. Having players break out of a slump was a big part of the win for the Tigers. Breaking out of a slump was a big part of the win for the Tigers and Caleb Bice broke his slump with a 3-for-3 game.
“It’s always big to get a win at home, especially when we can 10-run an opponent,” Dadeville head coach Curtis Martin said. “It’s huge with momentum. We’ve been playing some four, five and six A schools and we’ve been hanging with them and beating them as well. I make that a key as far as when we play teams in our area or these smaller schools. Playing bigger competition prepares us.”
The Tigers scored four in the first inning and again in the second but it all boiled back down to the preparation for the program. This weekend, the Tigers will have some more high-level competition coming to visit.
The Tigers are scheduled to play Handley and Beauregard.
“We’re going to have two more and the more competition from the bigger schools the more talented teams we face the better,” Martin said. “It paid off today. Horseshoe Bend is a 2A school but I love the competition and I love to win but we had to do what we were supposed to do today.”
On the other side of the field, Horseshoe Bend wasn’t as happy with the result but was able to find a lesson in the loss. The second loss of the season wasn’t as close as the other loss they had but Jason Johnson says his program played bad baseball.
“I think we learned we’re not near as good as we thought we were,” Johnson said. “I was disappointed. Not in our effort but our execution. I didn’t think we were concentrating on what we needed to do, obviously didn’t execute but they were just better than us. The only way from here is up. That’s what I told the guys.
“After we leave here today, we’re just gonna act like today never happened,” he continued. “We’re gonna practice tomorrow, got a game Monday and we start area on Tuesday. We ain’t got time to sit and pout about it. We’ve just gotta get better.”