Running back and inside linebacker Jay Burns was the star of the show for Dadeville in the Tigers’ 28-21 win over Wicksburg.
Burns recorded a touchdown, 2-point conversion and the game-sealing interception in the win Friday night.
In the midst of a historic season, Dadeville came out slow Friday night against its 2A foe.
“I didn’t think we were ready to play,” said head coach Roger McDonald. “We did have a good week of practice, but I didn’t think our minds were where they needed to be all day.”
Wicksburg dominated the time of possession in the first half with a touchdown drive that lasted nearly six minutes and another that lasted nearly nine minutes.
Sandwiched between those two drives, Dadeville took just one play to score on its first drive when Burns took a little dump off pass from quarterback Jordan Rambo 49-yards to the house.
Dadeville tied the game right before the half with another explosive drive. Set up at the Wicksburg 45, Dadeville used two plays to punch it in. DaQuan Doss took a sweep around right end before leaving the defense in the dust on his way to a 38-yard touchdown. A 2-point conversion saw the game tied at halftime.
Wicksburg reclaimed the lead with a touchdown after Dadeville opened the second half with a three-and-out. Stuck in its first close game over a month, one could expect Dadeville to lose its composure in a situation it was not familiar with.
But in the second half, the Tigers used one drive to take control of the game.
Starting at its 37, McDonald and his team orchestrated a 16-play drive to get six points on the board. Rambo perfectly sold a fake handoff around right end before hitting Antojuan Woody wide open in the end zone. Dadeville ran the ball 12 times that series and used that outside handoff on a 2-point conversion earlier in the game to completely fool the defense.
Burns converted a 2-point attempt, and Dadeville led 22-21. McDonald called the drive “the difference of the game.”
The defense also returned to its normal form in the second half. Wicksburg crossed midfield down one, but back-to-back tackles for loss plus a 15-yard penalty made Wicksburg punt.
Then Dadeville pulled out one more explosive play. Facing a third-and-9 deep in his own territory, Rambo let one fly. Wide receiver Phil Dowdell bobbled a ball that looked like it would harmlessly fall to the ground.
Then the Wicksburg corner batted it in the air trying to make an interception. Dowdell snatched the ball and threw off the defender on his way to a 79-yard touchdown that put the Tigers up 28-21.
“Jordan (Rambo) gave him a chance, and that’s all we’re asking for,” McDonald said. “Just give him a chance.”
Burns iced the game later by picking the ball off on the final drive of the game as Dadeville escaped to remain undefeated.
Next for Dadeville is the regular season finale against Southside Selma next Friday before entering the playoffs.