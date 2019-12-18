For the first time ever, the Dadeville-Reeltown rivalry is about to mean a whole lot more.
The cross-county rivals have met more than 50 times on the gridiron but never a meaningful region game. But all that will change in 2020 as Reeltown will move up to Class 3A for the next AHSAA reclassification cycle, which was announced Tuesday.
With the teams now being in the same class, they’ll also be put together in Region 4.
“Of course it makes it more meaningful,” Rebel coach Matt Johnson said. “It stands for something more than a rival but it also a poses a problem when you try to schedule because that’s a game that’s always been on the schedule.
Region 4 in general will be tough as the Rebels and Tigers will be joined by Beulah, Childersburg, Goshen, Montgomery Catholic, Pike County and Trinity. Of those eight region teams, five made the postseason this year.
Benjamin Russell also got a bit of a shakeup; although the Wildcats remained in 6A and will still be in Region 3, they’ll now compete with the likes of Calera, Chilton County, Helena, Pelham, Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka. Although it’s slightly less daunting to not have rival Opelika in the mix, that’s still a tough schedule.
“I felt like last year we were playing in the SEC West,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “But there are still some really good challenges in there and some of those teams are on the upswing. Helena had a really good year this year and Pelham was young but he’s going to get those guys better. (Chilton County) coach (Tal) Morrison is starting to turn things around there. Plus, you’ve still got Stanhope and Wetumpka there, so this is still a pretty good region.”
Possibly the local team with the toughest new region slate is Horseshoe Bend, which will be in Class 2A Region 4 with B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Lanett, LaFayette, Ranburne, Randolph County and Vincent. Of the Generals’ seven soon-to-be region opponents, six made the postseason this year, including Lanett, which won the Class 1A state championship, and Randolph County, which advanced to the 3A quarterfinals.
“It’s the SEC West of 2A,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “It’s a lot of quality teams in the region, but it’s like I tell the boys, ‘To be the man, you gotta beat the man.’ We gotta be able to play some quality teams and beat them in regular season. In this region, if you come out of it, you’re going to be in good shape.”
Central Coosa, which hoped to drop down to Class 1A, wasn’t so lucky and also drew a tough region slate with the likes of Calhoun, Francis Marion, Highland Home, Isabella, Luverne and Thorsby in 2A Region 3. Not only will the Cougars be in a region with three playoff-bound teams this year — and it would’ve been four if not for Highland Home’s slew of forfeits — they’ll also have quite a bit of travel as the region spans from Coosa County west past Talladega and south past Greenville.
The good news for the Cougars is they feel there are some teams that may be more on their competition level. Francis Marion had just two wins this season and Calhoun would’ve gone winless if not for a forfeit victory to Highland Home, which actually defeated the Tigers, 52-0.
“I was disappointed we didn’t move down but with the reclassification, we still have some other teams in the region that we’ll be competitive with,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “The biggest thing of it is some of the distances that we’re going to have to travel is a lot. Other than that, it is what it is. I can’t complain; we just have to continue to work on doing the things that are going to make us better.”
Next week, coaches will meet to determine final region schedules then they’ll set to work filling out their slates with other non-region games. As Johnson eluded to, that could be tough for the Rebels with eliminating Dadeville from the out-of-region schedule. But the Rebels have finalized a home-and-home series with Tallassee and Johnson is hoping to keep some other familiar opponents.
“I would love to stay in county and keep Horseshoe Bend,” Johnson said. “That’s a good money game for both of us and it’s been historically — other than the last two years — it’s been a really good game. Before I got here, most of the games were really close so it’s always a good ballgame. I’d love to keep that one for sure.”
Phillips said he’s also trying to track down some potential non-region opponents and is definitely going to be adding Wadley, which has traditionally been a rival for the Generals. Central Coosa has nailed down Loachapoka and Talladega County Central and is hoping to schedule Verbena as well.
Smith said he’s uncertain what he’ll do. He’s hopeful about keeping Clay Central on the schedule as it’s become a budding rivalry and he’s trying to decide about Opelika.
“It’s a longtime rival, but we’re just going to see,” Smith said. “I don’t have anything definitive. There are a couple teams that I say that I feel like we have to play.”
Editor’s Note: The new volleyball areas were also announced Tuesday. Read about those changes in a later edition of The Outlook. The winter and spring sports’ areas will be announced by the AHSAA at a later date.