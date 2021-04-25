Fans in Dadeville had much to cheer about Friday as their program took what was a complete-game sweep of Thomasville. Until the AHSAA reported that a third game had to be played.
The reason behind the issue was pitch count.
Walker Spraggins started the final frame at 117 pitches but Dadeville head coach Curtis Martin says that Spraggins went over two pitches at 122. The pitch count limit was 120. The call came to Martin on Saturday morning.
“We dominated the series and are looking forward to the second round,” Martin said. “I get a phone call the next morning about my starting pitching throwing two pitches over the limit. We had him under the 120 maximum at 119 (after the last batter). They claimed they had video of the whole game that was sent to the state. It’s unbelievable.”
For the Tigers, they’re going to go back down and face the team they beat twice for a third time. Martin says that the team will have to stay hot and keep dominating despite having to play the team a third time, which could lead to a fourth game.
Martin says that it’s frustrating and he should’ve went over each inning and compared pitch counts.
“Both books were compared, but video sent in supposedly showed we may have missed a ‘couple of foul balls.’” Martin said. “It’s just frustrating because we were by far the better team.”
The program was already making plans for the second round and Martin says that his team will have to dominate in the third game so they can move on.
As far as how a pitch count violation can occur, Martin says that discrepancies happen often.
“Discrepancies in pitch counts happen often,” Martin said. “Comparing pitch counts should have been done every inning. It’s just extremely frustrating that all of this happened over two pitches.”
The Tigers will travel back to Thomasville for the third game with a fourth potential game possible as well.