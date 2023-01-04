Coach Jesse Foster doesn’t want to lose another basketball game.
At 4-6 thus far on the year, it seems like Dadeville might be struggling. However, with most of the Tigers’ season spent playing teams from upper classifications, Foster thinks his team is more than prepared to hunker down to face the test that is area play, because they have shown they can compete against everyone.
“I think we have done great so far,” Foster said. “All the losses come from bigger schools. If you can play with those big guys, you can play in your division. You have to have athletes to compete with anybody and I have that.”
The Tigers’ wins this year have come against all sorts of competition. Two of them are lopsided victories over 5A Elmore County, a win over 2A Coosa and a tournament victory over 6A Carver.
Two of Dadeville’s losses have come at the hands of 6A Benjamin Russell, but both contests were taken down to the final couple shots.
Dadeville can play with anybody and Foster thinks his team has proven that. Now it is time for the numbers to start to show it.
“We can beat big schools,” Foster said. “I think playing those big schools will just help us tremendously getting into region play. We can play with anybody.”
The next test for Dadeville is 5A Beauregard on the road on Thursday, yet another bigger school on the schedule for the Tigers. Dadeville played them in the summer and collected a victory, but Foster won’t let any past victories get in the way of the task at hand. The time for winning it now, not last summer.
“We beat them down in Auburn this summer but you can’t go by that,” Foster said. “They have some athletes. They will play better at home. You know they will be up for it. We scheduled them for a reason. If I didn’t think I could play with them, I wouldn’t schedule them.”
Facing challenges and uphill battles is nothing new for Foster’s team. They faced plenty during football season.
The whole basketball team plays football with Foster, and won a region title just a few months ago. In the spring, most of them will take to the diamond for baseball season.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“All sports help every sport,” Foster said. “I think it all helps one another. I work with them year round. We work out in the summertime. It is all seasons.”
To the coach, having that relationship with his players over various different sports and off the court, field or diamond can only help strengthen their bond and put them on the right path towards sustained success.
Much of that success on the court this year has come by way of the three-ball. Foster is very open that his team lives and dies by the three. They are not the biggest squad, but when it rains for Dadeville, it downright pours.
Jordan Rambo and Phil Dowdell have been intregal for Dadeville’s long ball shooting prowess. The two seniors play every sport they can, most recently with Rambo tossing touchdowns to Dowdell during football season.
“Those two right there, they put the work in,” Foster said. “Rambo will come to my house anytime of night or any day of the week to get the keys to the gym to work. You can tell that he is different. He implements it on the floor because he put the time in.”
As for Dowdell, Foster said he couldn't have enjoyed coaching the senior more these past four years.
“I have been coaching this a long time and he is one of the greatest kids that I have been able to coach,” Foster said. “Phil is really special.”
Dadeville’s game against the Hornets will be its first contest in a few weeks, as the Tigers did not compete in any holiday tournaments. Foster said he and his team have been working out and getting plenty of shooting in. The most important thing Foster and his team discussed was about wins and losses.
No matter the classification, no matter the team, the time for Dadeville is now. Foster thinks his boys are ready.
“I want them to get that mindset that we aren't losing anymore ball games,” Foster said. “We have lost enough already.”