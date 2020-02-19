One of the most impressive things about Dadeville’s boys basketball team is its ability to win no matter the situation.
The Tigers have proven they can reign supreme by using their athleticism against a high-flying offensive juggernaut, and they’ve also shown they can slow things down, trip people up defensively and gut out a low-scoring win.
But Dadeville is about to meet a team with just the same capabilities as the Tigers will face Pike County at 2:15 p.m. today in the Class 3A Southeast Regional final at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
Pike County (21-6) is coming off a 77-73 victory over Pike Road but it’s also won games with final scores like 32-27 and 39-22.
That’s not where the similarities end for the Bulldogs and the Tigers (19-7). Both teams spent most of the year in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A top-10 rankings and both boast a giant in the paint.
Andres Burney stands at 6-foot-8 for the Bulldogs and is coming off a game in which he secured a 28-point, 21-rebound double-double; he also pushed down seven blocks and three assists. But Dadeville has a big man of its own in PJ Eason, who measures in at 6-foot-9 and has had countless double-doubles this season.
Pike County’s Omar Cumberbatch is similar to Dadeville’s Jamauri Chislom in that he doesn’t always contribute a lot scoring, but he’s a force inside.
“They are pretty athletic and they got two big guys inside so that’s going to be a tough battle,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “They like to get up and down the court, and in the two films I saw they play a little zone and a little man. They’re real athletic so we gotta be prepared for anything — anything and everything.”
Although Dadeville’s inside game wasn’t needed much during its regional semifinal win against Providence Christian because of how strong the Tigers shot from beyond the arc, they don’t want to get into a situation where they have to rely on only their outside shooting. However, the Tigers boast several guys — Tripp McKinley, Jay Patrick and Phil Dowdell — who can nail a 3-pointer virtually at will.
Jamarion Wilkerson, who runs the proficient offense, will also need to be on his game early and he could be a big contributor both inside and outside.
Rebounds aren’t going to be easy for the Tigers like they have been for much of the season, so that’s been a major focus during this week of preparation.
“Of course we’ve been working on free throws ’cause we gotta make free throws, but we really need to make sure we’re boxing out,” Foster said. “They do a great job of getting offensive rebounds; that’s where the majority of their points come from. They’re getting in there and putting it back, so we’ve been talking a lot about boxing out and putting a body on somebody.”
Although Dadeville knows it’s going to have its hands full with Pike Road, it also knows it’s no slouch and deserves to be right in the thick of things. Foster is going to continue to make sure the Tigers are focusing on themselves first and foremost.
“Oh yeah, we’re real confident,” Foster said. “We just have to go out there and play our game and I think we’ll be fine.”