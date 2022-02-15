Revenge is a dish best served cold, but cold is also an apt way to describe Montgomery Catholic’s offense against Dadeville’s stingy defense Tuesday night.
The Tigers beat the team that eliminated them in last year’s playoffs, advancing to this year’s regional round by a 50-44 final on their home floor.
“They were the ones that put us out last year, it was in Montgomery for the regional championship game,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “They beat us, and that’s a good ball club. We’re doing pretty good right now.”
Clutch free throws from guards Philstavious Dowdell and Antojuan Woody down the stretch helped ice the victory for Dadeville. The team is now on a 12-game winning streak.
The Tigers trailed 34-28 late in the third quarter but managed to surge ahead at the end of that period and the beginning of the fourth, with Woody beaming a ball to forward Jordan Rambo to tie the game as the contest wore on.
“The crowd kind of helped us pull it through tonight, got us going,” Foster said.
Rambo’s defense stood out more than any other player’s contributions to Foster.
His assignment came against one of the Knights’ best players in Matthew Reardon, and he held the lanky shooting guard to a goose egg on the scoreboard.
“[Rambo] did a great job, [Reardon] didn’t score as many points as he usually scores,” Foster said. “Took a lot out of him, playing defense, but that’s what it takes sometimes. You have to sacrifice something for the team and he did a great job of sacrificing for us tonight.”
The two sides combined to score just 43 points in the first half, with Dadeville leading 24-19 at intermission.
Both teams played stout man-to-man defense roughly 80 percent of the time and mixed in some zone at various points, Foster said, though the Tigers found some success against the latter with their “motion” play.
“Both teams played great defense,” Foster said. “We just had some good athletes, some great defense out there tonight. Those were two good ball clubs playing tonight.”
With the win, Dadeville advances to the AHSAA Class 3A Sweet 16 at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery Thursday.
The Tigers will take on Opp with a bid in the Elite Eight on the line at 4 p.m. that day.