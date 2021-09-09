Off to a 1-1 start in its 2021 campaign, Dadeville football will have an opportunity to get back to a winning record this week against Pike County.
Against a young team with just six seniors listed on its roster, the Tigers’ veteran unit of 16 seniors hopes to grind out a victory over the Bulldogs in a region contest.
“They’re a young football team, but the deal with Pike County is they’ve got a lot of pride, tradition,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “They’ve won a lot of football games over the years. They’ve won state championships. So you know when you play them you’re gonna play a tough, physical football team offensively and defensively.”
Despite the fact that Alabama’s high school football season is entering its fourth week this week, Pike County has only played in one game.
The Bulldogs fell 14-12 at the hands of Beulah, a team who’s lost each of its other two games.
On offense, Pike County relies the most on running back Jhanauris King, who housed a touchdown run from 65 yards out last week.
“The quarterback and the tailback are two really good athletes,” McDonald said. “They play really well. Just gotta make sure you keep them hemmed up.”
Defensively the Bulldogs run a 4-4, the same scheme the Tigers employ when trying to stop opposing offenses.
“They look like us, do a lot of the same things, but you just know the type of kids they’re gonna have. They’re gonna show up and play hard,” McDonald said.
While this year’s Pike County squad may hold a certain level of inexperience, the program is one of the most tradition-rich outfits in Class 3A.
The Bulldogs can claim five state championships, including three in a four-year stretch from 2003 through 2006. They won their — and Dadeville’s — region as recently as 2019.
McDonald has said in the past the team’s gameplan of 3.4 yards per carry and tough, physical defense won’t change much based on its opponent, and that remains true against Pike County.
However, Dadeville’s leader said there could be a few twists in store on offense moving forward, as soon as this weekend.
“There are some things that we still have not shown on both sides,” McDonald said. “There hasn’t been a reason to show them. We have some other things that we’d like to work on and we’ll start doing a little more as the season goes on.”
Dadeville and Pike County kickoff at 7 p.m. at Dadeville High School.