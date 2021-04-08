Dadeville and Reeltown didn’t combine for 42 runs this time around but the feeling of the game was much the same between the two teams.
Reeltown overcame an early 6-1 deficit and tied the game up but the way it began was as close to picture-perfect as it could be for the Dadeville Tigers.
The Rebels scored first in the top of the first inning as Bentley Baker nearly went yard to left field for an early triple. The run didn’t cross as Baker was frozen on a fielder’s choice that dropped just in front of her and Tamiyah Stowes at third.
A tag out cleared the run but a runner was still on first. Bella Studdard singled to move the runner 45-feet and Kenzie Hornsby was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Kenzie Gibson grounded out to second trading a run for an out.
The bottom of the second inning was big for the Tigers. Following a walk to Stowes, Zoe Veres homered to right for the first big blow of the game for either team and effectively give the Tigers an early lead.
“Timely hits,” Dadeville head coach Jordan McGuire said of Veres’ homerun. “I know we have the ability and once we get some momentum my girls are really fun to watch.”
Dadeville scored again in the bottom of the third inning. From the outside, it looked like the Tigers were going to walk away from home with a big win over Reeltown and avoid a back-and-forth fight like the first time each team squared off.
Veres initiated the inning with a single and then legged over to third on a Jaidyn Gossett single to put runners at the corners. A run scored as Audrey Champion traded a run for an out while Veres scored. Gossett moved up 45-feet to third but the Tigers were down to their final out of the inning.
Skylar Waldrep walked after an eight-pitch at-bat. The next two runs crossed the plate as Jakayla Tinsley doubled to extend the gap to 5-1. Natori Giles traded positions with Tinsley with the second double of the game prompting the Rebels to pull their starting pitcher out in favor of a new arm.
Reeltown got back on the board in the top of the fourth inning as two errors led to their first score in three innings.
Picking up another run for the Tigers all began with a two-strike single from Stowes. Veres was walked and on a confusing turn of events, the Tigers scored on a groundout as Stowes came home.
The Rebels managed to put together a solid sixth inning and showed Dadeville that they weren’t out of the game just yet.
Rinaysha Brown doubled to lead off the top of the inning and then moved forward on a ground out to remain in scoring position. Laci Foy brought Brown in on a triple and a new batter with the likes of Lauren Mask doubled to drive in the next run.
Reeltown was still in a hole but was in the process of overcoming it. A fielder’s choice nearly iced it but the Rebels waited out pitcher Grace McCary for a walk and RBI-double from Studdard to close their gap down to 7-5.
An error brought home another run and the Rebels were able to load the bases on a walk. Batting around the inning, Brown returned for a line drive but an error tied the ball game up at 7-7.
With a renewed ball game in the late stages, all that was needed was the Tigers to overcome the growing momentum. The program did just that in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Stowes launched a home run of her own to break the deadlock and give Dadeville the 8-7 lead. A single, walk and error ensued to load the bases. Champion drove in another run to put the Tigers up 9-7 and three more runs crossed before a pop-out ended the inning.
Reeltown was unable to score again in the game as the final score was held at 12-7.
Veres went 3-for-4 with 2RBIs while Stowes also went 2-for-3 with 2RBIs. Tinsley and Champion chipped in 2RBIs as well. Studdard led the Rebels with a 3-for-3 RBI showing.
“I am super proud of the improvements the team has made throughout the season,” McGuire said.