Five hits meant seven runs for Dadeville softball in the first inning, then five walks drawn meant five more runs in the seventh following a five-run sixth.
Those were the Tigers’ three biggest frames in an offensive outpouring of 24 runs against Central Coosa Tuesday, as aggression at the plate early and patience in the box late carried them to a 24-12 win on the road.
“What I liked is that we came out and got on it, we got some runs early and fast,” Dadeville coach Jordan McGuire said.
Sophomore shortstop Alana Tolbert had two of the hardest-hit balls of the day for Dadeville, mashing triples in both the first and second inning. She scored after each hit, two of four runs she notched in the contest.
“I love her hitting second in the lineup,” McGuire said. “She’s just aggressive, she’s confident in herself. She does stuff right. Then she’s super aggressive on the bases. You want that, especially in your top [hitters in the order].”
Junior Jakayla Tinsley started at pitcher and threw 3.2 innings before giving way to sophomore Shakiya Presley for the final 3.1. Presley picked up a win.
The defensive play of center fielder Jamaya Bandy bolstered their efforts in the circle, dependably tracking down fly balls throughout the contest. She turned a double play in the first inning after snagging a line drive on the run and gunning down a runner who failed to tag at second base.
Bandy added two hits and two RBIs in the batter’s box.
“We know that we’ve got a pretty solid center there [in Jamaya],” McGuire said. “We’re trying to make sure that we have solid defense everywhere else.”
Senior center fielder Brynli Mitchell led the way for Central Coosa, picking up two triples of her own. Pitcher Brynlee Hawthorne went all seven innings for the Cougars.
The Tigers strung together three hits to open the game, plating two before Tinsley brought home another with a fielder’s choice ground ball. All runners were safe after a fielding error on the play.
Keke Smith dropped a double between two Cougar outfielders to bring Tinsley around to score, and by the time one final RBI double ended the frame’s offensive production, Dadeville held a 7-0 lead.
Dadeville’s primary instructor ensured her team was still working to wear down Hawthorne, though.
“We talked a lot about patience,” McGuire said. “Their pitcher is good. She’s been pushing through, and they’ve got some games coming up. I was trying to make sure they’re not helping anything and we stay ready for the ball.”
The Tigers’ lead made it as high as 14-2 before Coosa started working its way back into the game in the fourth and fifth innings, combining for six runs in the two frames while holding Dadeville at bay.
Five runs each in the sixth and seventh proved more than decisive for the Tigers, though. Third baseman Brittani Tinsley tripled home a run in the seventh, then four straight walks and a hit by pitch helped push Dadeville’s last few runs across.
There were still issues McGuire will be addressing with her team in its coming practices and games, however, particularly on the defensive side. The Tigers committed four errors in the field, and there were some other balls that the coach felt could have been played better.
“I see a lot to work on,” McGuire said. “I see some errors somewhere that are unusual, then we’ve got some people that made some base running errors. So we’ve got some stuff that we need to revisit.”
Dadeville hits the road to take on St. James Wednesday. Coosa welcomes Vincent Thursday.