There was no question the Dadeville volleyball team would be in for its biggest test of the season when the Tigers traveled to Montgomery for Thursday’s Class 3A South Super Regional. After one set on the court, it was clear Dadeville was not going to be advancing to the next round but that did not stop the Tigers from showing some fight.
Dadeville (4-16) took first serve against Houston Academy but the Raiders took the first point and ran off with the next 29 points of the match, taking a one-set lead in the process. Houston Academy, who is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A by al.com, stayed hot and ended Dadeville’s season with a 25-0, 25-9, 25-7 defeat.
“They’re a really good team and we knew that coming in,” Dadeville interim coach Jordan McGuire said. “They have a ripple effect when they spike which confused them a little bit. That’s one of those things you have to go through to understand. Once we did, we got a little bit better in the second and third but we just couldn’t pull off a complete match.”
After falling behind 5-0 in the second set, Layla Grace got a kill for Dadeville’s first point. The Tigers cut the lead to 7-5 before Houston Academy’s front row took the momentum back to run away with the second set.
“From going 25-0 to getting eight or nine points the next time, that’s improvement,” McGuire said. “That’s all you can really ask for as a coach. We didn’t fold and we found a way to score points.”
Even though some players on the team have been to super regionals before, McGuire said she believes the noise and the atmosphere got to some of the players early. She said she focused on communication throughout the week at practice and continued to mention it during timeouts.
The Tigers are still trying to stay focused on the positives of the season and McGuire said she has seen plenty of improvement in just the two weeks since taking over as the team’s coach. Four seniors played in their last match for Dadeville and McGuire said she wants to make sure they remember more than just one final match.
“They can’t just remember one game but the whole season,” McGuire said. “And the seniors can’t just remember one season, but the seasons before that, what the sports has taught them and the friendships will be what they remember.”
Dadeville will see a majority of its roster return next season and while McGuire may not still be in charge, she believes the future will be bright for the program.
“We are losing some really great seniors but we have some talent below that,” McGuire said. “Some of the younger ones are definitely maturing. They are seeing the thing that they are athletic set is better for. They are getting closer to what they can be the best at to help the whole team.”