Productive pitching and quality at-bats are two things Dadeville coach Andrew Padgett has been looking for from his team since the 2022 season began a few weeks ago.
The Tigers’ baseball squad consistently showed both against Horseshoe Bend Thursday.
Dadeville hit the road and utilized a big third inning combined with a strong collaborative pitching effort to capture a 6-2 victory over the Generals, improving its record to 1-4.
Senior Lane Smith started on the mound for the Tigers and went 2.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts before being removed due to pitch count limitations. Sophomore Cameron Heard followed with 3.1 innings of two-run work to pick up a win before junior Jordan Rambo made his first appearance of the season, going one shutout inning to close the game.
“They have definitely improved since their first outing,” Padgett said. “It was nice to see them come out and compete today, and throw some strikes.”
Smith also had the most productive day at the plate amongst Dadeville hitters, finishing three-for-three with two doubles.
One would have thought the Tigers were at a megamall the way they were hitting gaps in the early going.
They racked up five doubles as a team in Thursday’s action with multiple balls making it all the way to the fence at Horseshoe Bend’s field. Several more outs the team recorded were line drives hit well, but right at opposing outfielders.
“I was proud to see our guys today come out and swing the bat and be more disciplined at the plate,” Padgett said. “Find a better pitch selection, balls that they can drive. That was nice to see, because we’ve struggled.”
Dadeville’s offense sleep walked through its last three games entering Thursday, scoring a total of five runs in two contests against Handley and one versus Valley.
It was assuredly awake in the third inning against Horseshoe Bend.
Senior Ethan Adcox kicked things off with a single, working his way to third base before scoring on an infield knock from Smith.
Rambo tattooed a double off the wall in left-center field to plate two more runs before coming home himself on an RBI double from junior Jay Burns. Dadeville led 5-0 after the four-run frame.
The closest Horseshoe Bend got after that point was the 6-2 final tally, a sacrifice fly ball from sophomore Jacob Turner plating the Generals’ second run. Sophomore Luke Jones pitched all seven innings for the team.
“We learned a lot from this game,” Padgett said. “Our starting catcher is Buster [Coker], and he played first today. We’re still moving some guys around to find our best nine on the field, at the plate. We got a lot of information out of today’s game.”
Dadeville travels to Beauregard Saturday for a double-header. Horseshoe Bend resumes action Monday at Comer.