Dadeville opens its season Friday when Elmore County comes to Tiger Stadium.
Last week was bye week for the Tigers as they worked on getting the offense fine-tuned and the defense familiar with assignments.
The Tigers’ eagerness to get on the field is evident as they sat back and watched other teams in the area play, such as the Panthers, who beat Moody 27-7 in their opener last week.
“Our guys are ready to play someone else,” Head coach Roger McDonald said. “We’ve been hitting each other, now they are ready to hit someone else in the mouth.”
McDonald has won over 100 games in his career as a head coach and plans on adding another one to the tally Friday night.
“I want these kids to have success,” McDonald said. “They have worked so hard; it’s now their opportunity.”
For Dadeville, the key to success will be stopping Panther quarterback Payton Stephenson. Stephenson was unstoppable last week against Moody, getting the job done with his legs and his arm. The sophomore accounted for much of Elmore County’s yardage and points, accumulating 150 total yards and three touchdowns. McDonald’s game plan is to stop the buck where it starts.
“Stephenson is their best player,” McDonald said. “If we are able to stop him, I like our chances of winning.”
As for what to expect out of the Tigers this year, it’s all still a mystery, even to the coaching staff.
“You never know how the horse is gonna pull to you hook it up to the wagon,” McDonald said. “I want our kids to play hard and be physical.”
McDonald has a lot of respect for Elmore County but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to stick it to the Panthers.
“They play good football down there,” McDonald said. “They take pride in how they play and so do we. It’ll be a good game, that’s for sure.”
The Tigers will have a host of familiar faces this season with Lane Smith as the signal caller at quarterback. The backfield will also be familiar with the two-headed monster of Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson known as Lightning and Lightning, a fitting nickname for the speedsters.
Last season the Tigers lost a nail-biter to the Panthers, 28-21. The Tigers hold a favorable 34-19 record against the Panthers and hope to build on that total Friday night.