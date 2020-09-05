The Dadeville Tigers are now 1-0 on the season and it feels oh so good to get that first win of the season to instill confidence and show the players all the summer’s hard work has paid off.
Usually in football the quarterback gets the praise and blame for when things are going right or wrong, and deservingly so; the quarterback gets the ball on every play and he his job is to get the ball to the other known players on the team. But what about the hog mollies up front who do all the heavy lifting with none of the praise?
For Dadeville, Collin Goodwin is a standout offensive lineman who has not only received praise from coaches but fellow players as well, according to coach Roger McDonald.
“He’s been working his tail off all summer,” McDonald said. “He was battling an injury and still found a way to come to every morning and night practice working hard at getting footwork better and improving his agility. He’s been a leader on the offensive line and outworks everyone. He’s a great kid and his character isn’t to be questioned.”
Goodwin is a junior and is playing his third season with the Tigers. Standing 6’1” and a whopping 315 pounds, 16-year-old Goodwin is the anchor of the offensive line at the right tackle position. He played a key role for Dadeville in its win against Elmore County last week, making huge blocks in the run game as well as working on the defensive line in goal-line situations.
“I have experience playing both offense and defense but I prefer offense,” Goodwin said. “I like protecting the quarterback and making holes for our backs to run through. We have some good backs; I love blocking for them because they are smart players and make good decisions.”
And making holes for the running backs was exactly what Goodwin did. Goodwin was also on the defensive line when Elmore County attempted to win the game with a two-point conversion with only two minutes left. Goodwin took on the offensive line and opened up linebacker Jaheem Brown to make the game-saving tackle.
Goodwin has been playing football since he was 7 years old and wants to continue playing at the next level.
“I’d love to play college football,” Goodwin said. “I’d take any opportunity on the next level.”
Goodwin is the ultimate team guy, always giving the praise to his teammates.
“My teammates are what motivate me,” Goodwin said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
Goodwin’s success is even more impressive when looking at his progress from last year when he broke his foot and how far he has come since then.
The Tigers are a run-first type offense, which makes it easier on a lineman of Goodwin’s size when he can push his weight on defensive lineman and linebackers.
“We ran a lot of plays behind him last Friday,” McDonald said. “He played both ways for us and did a great job when we called on him. He took advantage of his opportunities.”