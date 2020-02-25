Of course Dadeville wanted to beat its baseball rival.
Of course the Tigers wanted to hold onto the two-run lead they had going into the seventh inning.
Of course they wanted to win the high-flying offensive battle with Tallassee on Saturday.
But it wasn’t meant to be. Tallassee came storming back in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs and holding off Dadeville for an 11-9 lead.
“As far as those first two games and really the regular season, our main goal is to make sure we’re prepared and we’re in position to where when we come to area and the playoffs, we will be ready,” Dadeville coach Curtis Martin said. “Saturday did tell me a lot. I learned a lot about our team.”
One thing Martin learned was the Tigers certainly know how to respond well. After the heartbreaking defeat and a long time to think about it during Game 2 of the tripleheader, Dadeville rebounded well with a 13-2 defeat of Reeltown in just five innings.
The Tigers (1-1) also learned they hit the ball fairly well throughout the lineup. They totaled 15 hits during the two games and got hits from all but one of their starters.
Cooper Childers, Tripp McKinley and Alex Sims all had three hits apiece. Max McClendon knocked a single and a double and drove in a team-leading three RBIs. Sims plated two runs. Cameron Tidwell also had two hits.
On the mound, Dadeville also got fairly strong pitching. McKinley and Walker Spraggins both threw two shutout innings against the Rebels.
Sims started the game against Tallassee and went three innings while allowing just three hits. Alex Walker then fired 3 1/3 innings and although he gave up five runs, only two were earned. He struck out four.
In the final inning, the Tigers threw three different pitchers. Despite Wes Robinson allowing the two go-ahead runs for Tallassee, Martin wasn’t displeased with Robinson’s effort.
“He’s just a freshman and I threw him in the first our first game, and I think the pressure and the nerves of the game got to him a little bit,” Martin said. “But he’s had a great spring and he’s definitely going to help us this year. The experience he’s getting early will help him throughout the season.”
That experience in general is going to benefit the whole roster. Although Reeltown is seeing some early-season struggles, it’s still a great feeling to beat a rival and the Rebels could easily turn things around. Tallassee, on the other hand, is certainly going to make a playoff push and it is two classifications higher than Dadeville.
To play in those kinds of games early is never a bad thing, especially for a team with lofty expectations.
“Tallassee is two classes ahead of us and that’s a playoff caliber team,” Martin said. “That’s the kind of team we’re going to see in the postseason and the experience and really what we get out of these games is crucial for us as we prepare.
“I’d rather expose them now to those kind of teams than win by 10 or 20 runs. It doesn’t matter if you win 20 or 25 games in the regular season, if you get to the playoffs, it’s really what have you done for me lately? So the main purpose is to prepare you, and these games help us do that.”