A broken down bus didn’t let the Selma Southside Panthers off the hook on Friday night.
Transportation issues pushed the start time back by almost an hour but once under way, the Dadeville Tigers outlasted the Selma Panthers 33-8 to advance to the second round of the playoffs and record history under a fresh head coach.
It is the first time that Dadeville has won 10 in a row since the 2010 season, and the team’s first playoff win in over five years. It took head coach Roger McDonald just three years to turn the Tigers from a near-bottom region finish with a 3-7 record to region champs and a first-round playoff win.
Pushing through a week filled with canceled practices and illness, McDonald credits his team’s ability to battle through adversity and come out on top.
“Shoot man, we were afraid it was gonna be a battle. We had 13 players out on Tuesday, we had a simulated practice on Wednesday, same thing Thursday. Had a bad week of practice, not that it was their fault but just cause all these kids are sick,” McDonald said. “Defense man, they just battled.
“These kids just keep fighting their guts and finding a way to win. That’s all you can say about it, keep fightin’ and findin’ a way to win.”
After each team got to the field safely and properly warmed up, the crowd at Tiger Stadium were treated to an old-fashioned first half defensive showdown as both offenses struggled to cash in more than one possession.
Dadeville launched out to a 7-0 start off of a 4th-down touchdown conversion.
Selma’s quarterback, played as much running back behind center as he made passes as a thrower, rushing the ball on a quarterback sneak four times in a row for a touchdown and 2-point conversion to lead 8-7.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dadeville had a chance for three points to the half but opted for a flea-flicker that ended up in the hands of a Panthers’ defender.
Southside bounced to the halftime locker room with a little pep in their step while the Tigers moseyed toward the home side. But what one may interpret as somber, one may also see it as a look of determination. As McDonald put it, confidence wasn’t an issue with his trailing Tigers.
“Wasn’t no hollering and fussing. These kids you don’t have to do no hollering and fussing with them, usually we can get them in the right position with the right plan, we’ll be okay,” said McDonald.
Trailing at the end of the third quarter facing a third down and 15, the Dadeville crowd came alive and urged their team forward just as Jordan Rambo hung in the pocket and found Daquan Doss on a dump-off screen for the go-ahead touchdown.
“We ain’t real fancy but that’s our one screen, we thought it might be there, and it was. Jordan made a good play, line blocked and Doss made a good run,” said McDonald.
The lead wouldn’t change hands again after Doss grabbed hold onto it for the Tigers.
Facing the pressure of the clock with a run-first offense, the Panthers pushed the ball to the 50-yard line before racking up three consecutive false start and illegal shift penalties. What was going to be a 4th-down try ended up turning into a Dadeville touchdown after a punt and subsequent 60-yard dash by Doss to blow the opposing scores apart.
The Tigers’ special teams finished the Panthers off with a 15-yard punt return touchdown by senior D.J. Hall after a muffed punt.
Dadeville (10-0) will host Thomasville (8-3) in the second round of the 3A AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.