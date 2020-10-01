Dadeville is riding high on confidence going into this week’s Class 3A Region 4 matchup with Goshen and deservingly so.
The Tigers have looked better with each passing week as they continue to find more players to step up, giving the Tigers depth which leads to fresh players. The Tigers have also seen more big plays from not only the offense and defense, but also special teams which has really stepped up for Dadeville, especially on this two-game win streak.
“Kickoff coverage has been a lot better in recent weeks,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “Our punting game has been good all year, especially this week, and it paid off.”
The Tigers will need to keep firing on all cylinders like they were on Friday if they want to keep the win streak alive going into the second half of the season.
This week the Tigers (3-2, 1-2) take on Goshen (0-5, 0-3) which has yet to find a win this season. This will be the first time the schools have met on the gridiron, so familiarity isn’t there for McDonald. But McDonald knows Goshen is likely feeling desperate for a win, so he believes his Tigers will need to stay focused and continue to work hard if they want to walk away with a win.
“They (Goshen) are hungry for their first win,” McDonald said. “We’ve got to be prepared for anything they throw at us. We are going to continue to prepare good so that we play good.”
Goshen has been able to find the end zone multiple times this year, averaging 10 points per game this season on offense, so this is an offense that can score; but the Tiger defense has been stingy this season, forcing turnovers in most if not all the Tigers’ contests, sometimes forcing multiple turnovers and allowing only 15 points per game not counting the 60 points let up to Pike County.
“The defense has been showing up for us,” McDonald said. “It’s been a matter of working guys in, getting in the right spots and making plays when given the opportunity.”
The turnovers by the defense have given the offense short field numerous occasions, not forcing quarterback Lane Smith to drive the ball 80 yards but rather giving him short field and allowing him and the running backs to do what they do best and that’s run the football.
Smith’s maturity since last season has grown tremendously as he looks much more confident and calm from the huddle to the snap of the ball. His ability to assess the defense at the line of scrimmage has made all the difference for the Tigers. On Friday, Smith showed his consistency in back-to-back weeks with a rushing touchdown and interception while playing at the safety position.
“He’s becoming more comfortable and he’s maturing,” McDonald said. “He does everything we ask him to. When the defense loads the box with eight or nine guys, he takes what the defense gives him. We are always looking to keep the chains moving and he does that.”
The Tigers have had the same identity since the first game of the season against Elmore County, but the players are finally settling in and buying in to what McDonald’s vision is and style to winning games, which is controlling the clock and hitting the other team in the mouth on defense.
“We are going to continue to do what we do,” McDonald said. “We aren’t looking ahead on the schedule and we aren’t trying to change anything up. We are taking this thing one game at a time.”