For many players and parents, the first time they even laid eyes on new Dadeville football coach Roger McDonald was Monday. They’re still adjusting to what having a new coach is going to look like and how he’ll handle the team — not just in normal situations but also with all these new guidelines that must be followed to return to athletics.
Because of those reasons and some paperwork issues, McDonald decided to hold off until this coming Monday to begin practice. He originally planned to start this week but felt it was better to wait until the original start date of June 8.
“Originally that date was what was kind of out there, so this way there wasn’t any confusion and it gave us a chance to meet with the kids and get organized,” McDonald said. “The truth is normally I don’t start till June 8 anyway, so we felt that was best.”
When workouts begin, Dadeville will host two optional sessions every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“I always do twice a day anyway for the ones that have jobs or play baseball; they don’t have to make a choice,” McDonald said. “They get in an opportunity to get to a workout either way.”
Rather than focus on installing much actual football, McDonald’s top priority is conditioning and lifting, which is his typical game plan for the first month of the summer.
Although they didn’t actually practice, the Tigers did meet with McDonald and the rest of the coaching staff Monday to go over guidelines and McDonald’s ultimate vision for the program.
“I needed that,” McDonald said. “I hadn’t even had a chance to meet with all the kids, so that was key.”