Despite leading for nearly the entire game, Dadeville’s girls basketball certainly didn’t have it easy on Friday night.
The Tigers looked like they had a non-area victory in the bag against Central Coosa as they led by eight points midway through the fourth quarter. But all of a sudden, Coosa came storming back. After Tytiuna Isom hit a layup to make it a two-possession game, the Cougars got another quick steal and Kaziah Moon scored a layup on the fast break.
That sliced Dadeville’s lead to just four points with 2:30 to go. Tiger coach Pam Holloway took a timeout and asked her team to refocus.
“We’re trying to keep it together and make sure we stuck to our game plan at that point because it had changed since earlier in the game,” Holloway said. “We just had to stay focused, settle down and take better care of the ball. Those are things we had worked on in practice so we just needed to do those things in the game at that point. I told them to look at the clock, don’t let up and focus on the little things.”
Whatever Holloway said must’ve clicked because the Cougars didn’t score again and Dadeville walked away with a 45-37 victory.
“Our defense was good enough but we had key players in foul trouble so that changed the whole dynamics of the game,” Central Coosa coach Syreeta McKinney said. “Overall I’m still pleased with the outcome. Dadeville is a great ball club and we just have to keep moving in the right direction.”
There’s no doubt about the fact the Cougars (2-11) were hindered by their turnovers. They finished with more than 40 for the game and although several of those were due to Dadeville strong defense, more than half were unforced.
“Turnovers were definitely the reason we were unsuccessful with getting the win right here,” McKinney said. “It was just turnovers. It killed us. We played well enough to win the game but turnovers in the end got us.”
The Tigers (6-11) did put on a lot of pressure on defensively. After a few lackadaisical efforts the past week, Dadeville put extra emphasis on defense this week during practice and it paid off. The Tigers finished with 16 steals, including seven by Ka’Niyah Wilkerson, who played at a high intensity level the entire game. Wilkerson also contributed seven points and six rebounds.
Freshman Jazelle Morgan also provided a spark for the Tigers; she finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“She’s got a great attitude and she’s very coachable and I appreciate that,” Holloway said. “That’s going to pay off because she’s getting better and better. She has improved a lot from the beginning of the season to now. I attribute that a lot to her work ethic and her attitude. She’s not a fancy player but she listens to what you say and works hard to get better at it.”
Youngsters were also a contributing factor for the Cougars, who recently moved up seventh-grader Kaziah Moon from the JV squad. Although Moon had just four points, she added a lot defensively and moved the ball well for Coosa.
“I was really impressed with my seventh-grader that I moved up and that was a young team out there,” McKinney said. “(Kaziah) looked really good and I can see that it’s coming together. Anything can happen in the area tournament, so that’s what we’re working for.”