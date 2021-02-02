The Dadeville High bass fishing team took on Lake Martin for their first big tournament of the season Saturday and although the young program didn’t place too high, two anglers brought home scholarships.
Ruskin Gold and Buster Coker placed third overall during the tournament, winning $1,000 between the two of them and Hammer fishing rods.
Coach Bradley Beal says they split the $1,000 scholarship down the middle. The tournament also helped the Tigers see what they’re working with for the spring tour.
“Last year we had one of our best years ever,” Beal said. “Due to COVID-19 our season got canceled. We’re real excited to be back and have a season. It’s a really good start.”
The Tigers have three lakes that they fish and will look to qualify for the state tournament based on how they do on those three lakes. The results may not have favored the program directly but Beal says that everyone managed to get fish in the boat over the weekend.
“Everybody helped us get some points,” Beal said. “Getting that top five finish really helps our team overall individually. We weren’t able to see the results as a team but I’m real proud of the guys. It was a hard day on the lake — when you pre-fish, it’s like you can catch them all but on the day of the tournament it’s like nothing work.”
Beal went on to mention how two sixth graders managed to hook a fish as well. With the number of athletes managing to hook fish, the goal for the Tigers is simple.
“We’re hoping to make it to state this year and show off the skills that we have,” Beal said. “Several of the guys are seniors and we want them to keep working hard and keep trying to get more and more scholarships.