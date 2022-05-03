Dadeville High School officially opened the school’s refurbished tennis courts to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, April 28, marking an end to a nearly two-year renovation effort.
Dadeville City Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell led the ceremony's opening remarks, describing the school improvements as an example of the community’s collective power.
“People are just so excited about seeing it, and what's going to be done next, and so just know from the bottom of our heart, we appreciate everything that was done. We're super proud of the courts,” she said.
Various supporters of the construction project attended the ceremony, including members of the Tallapoosa County Board of Education, the Dadeville Chamber of Commerce and the company Hellas Construction.
Caldwell explained that renovations initially began in 2020 during Superintendent Joe Windle’s administration. At the time, Caldwell had charted the project while serving as the school’s tennis coach.
In 2021, Superintendent Ray Porter expanded upon the renovations once entering office, with Caldwell attributing him as instrumental in the project’s completion.
“When I talked to him, he was certainly on board. Mr. Porter has been very supportive, and instrumental in helping us get this done,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell initially requested the school district repair several cracks that had formed in the courts, which she noticed had begun skewing tennis matches and impacting student athletic performance.
“They had some large cracks in them and grass had grown up between them, and when playing on the courts, the ball would actually land on it and would change directions due to the cracks,” she said.
Caldwell and the school district agreed to split the costs, with half being supplied by the Board of Education and the remaining funds being procured from the community.
Following the agreement, Caldwell partnered with long-time friend Dadeville Chamber President Peggy Bullard to help begin raising donations.
“She was the first person I went to because she's been instrumental in fundraising in this community, and I knew that she could help me get started,” Caldwell said.
Bullard expressed her excitement for the community project and proceeded to contact County Commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt, who donated a large amount of money for the renovations.
From there the momentum for the project just continued to build. Soon after, Caldwell utilized her connections with the city council to partner with the Hellas Corporation on the renovations, who at the time had been searching for additional philanthropy projects in the community.
“Through several private donations, citizens and people that donated here and there, that's just how it got started. It just all started pulling together,” Caldwell said. “We had a lot of people that contributed to it and Hellas Corporation came over and did a fantastic job. I can't thank them enough for what they did because without them we would have not been able to do what we did.”
In addition to funds, the Hellas Corporation also led the construction renovations. Hellas Human Resources Manager Jordan Drummonds explained that the local company strives to invest in the community through such projects.
The Dadeville company constructs sports fields for a variety of clients, from schools and municipalities all the way up to the NFL. In fact, the company laid down turf grass at the most recent Super Bowl that was manufactured in Dadeville.
“We really strive to be community-minded and give back to the communities that our employees that work and live here in the community that supports us. One of the really wonderful things about being able to do this project is that it doesn't just benefit the school and the tennis team but the community,” Drummonds said.
As one final act of generosity, the Hellas Corporation gifted the community’s financial stake in the project to Dadeville High School, reimbursing citizens for their efforts.
With a total reimbursement of around $12,500, Caldwell noted that the donation would greatly benefit students and the school.
“With them returning the money, it will just help us continue to improve the facilities and give back to the kids,” Caldwell said. “Hopefully, if somebody qualifies for state[level championships], and we have to go to Mobile, we could charter a bus and take everyone, [the entire team].”
Superintendent Ray Porter concurred, describing the project as a long-term resource for students and the community as whole to enjoy.
“We have a facility that our students can be proud of and that stakeholders in the community can utilize,” Porter said. “We have a pickleball league that now plays on the courts so it is a true community project that is supporting education, supporting the community and I could not be more happy with the outcome.”