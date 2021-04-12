Two runs were all that crossed the plate in the game as the Benjamin Russell Wildcats and Dadeville Tigers faced off ahead of postseason play.
It was a long and hard-fought battle with the Tigers getting ahead early in the first inning on a Tripp McKinley RBI double. But it only came after Walker Spraggins reached first on an error and Ethan Adcox placed down a solid sacrifice bunt to move Spraggins.
That was the only run of the game for the majority of the going. McKinley kept the Wildcats in check on the mound, allowing only five hits over the course of the game.
In the third inning, the Wildcats had a chance to push across a tying run after Bradley Bolan walked on five pitches from McKinley. An error moved the runner around two bases, but the Wildcats grounded out back-to-back-to-back.
The fifth inning was another chance for the Wildcats to crack the score column as McKinley gave up two walks and a single, but the Tiger defense picked up the slack and kept the scoreboard clear.
The Wildcats gave up the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as Buster Coker was hit by an early pitch and Wes Robinson doubled to left, putting runners on second and third. Spraggins drove in the run on a sac-fly RBI, but the Tigers were unable to push across another run as Robinson was called out at third and Adcox was out on a dropped third strike.
The final inning was another chance the Wildcats missed. Carter Smith, Ryan Slaten and Bolen each reached base on singles to load them up with no one out.
Elijah Spivey struck out and Smith was called out as Bice threw down the line to third to clear him off the path. Owen Wilson’s flyout ended the game.
“Baseball is a game of momentum and confidence,” Dadeville coach Curtis Martin said. “We’ve got some key guys that are heating up offensively, and defensively – we are making plays. We still have some key things we need to work on and be better at, but my guys are hungry.”
Smith led the Wildcats going 2-for-3 at the plate with Bolan a perfect 2-for-2. McKinley and Spraggins accounted for an RBI each for the Tigers with McKinley going the complete game shutout, surrendering only five hits while striking out eight batters.