Dadeville knocked down three straight three-pointers to get the game going against Elmore County and it was apparent then that fans of either side were in for a good game.
Although the Tigers walked out the winner, it was a nice win for Jesse Foster over his own friend. Especially considering they staved off an attack from Elmore County in the 58-40 victory.
“I love him to death, we coached with each other for a long time before he got the job down there,” Foster said. “Anytime we get on the floor, he wanna beat me and I wanna beat him. It’s just all part of it.”
The first quarter saw three straight three-pointers from Daquan Doss, Tyquan Burns and Jordan Parker to kick off the night while Elmore went for a much more balanced attack.
The Panthers’ balanced attack produced the lead for a while until the Tigers took over with their third straight three-pointer. Dadeville ended the first quarter with the 13-8 lead over the Panthers but the game was far from over Friday night.
The second quarter found the Tigers ultimately step on the accelerator. It took the Panthers more than seven minutes to score 10 points in the quarter while Dadeville put 15 more on the board for the 29-18 lead.
Life came back to the Panthers after more than four minutes. Despite falling behind as the Tigers continued their upward momentum throughout the game, the Panthers relied on Payton Stephenson to spark the offense.
Back-to-back jacks from Stephenson closed the deficit down to seven points but Dadeville found a shot of their own to stop the bleeding. Despite that, the Panthers rode their momentum through the quarter to remain down by eight points.
Even with Elmore County knocking on the door, the Tigers didn’t give the lead back up to their foe. Stephenson was limited offensively in the fourth quarter and it led to the Panthers just scoring nine points through their lineup.
“They did a good job taking him away there,” Elmore County head coach Rodney Taylor said. “Payton got hot and knocked down a few shots. When they spread us out, we couldn’t match up with everyone they had. It was tough and they were shooting it well tonight. You just got to give them credit.
“They did a good job of getting in Payton’s face and taking him away but he fought though,” he continued. “That’s what I was proud of. He competed even in that situation and didn’t stop trying. You’ve got to like that.”
Dadeville on the other hand posted 14 points in the final quarter as Doss knocked in nine of his own.
The Tigers’ lead swole over the final quarter, at times by 20 points before the game ended with Dadeville winning 58-40.
Doss scored 16 points for the Tigers, Jordan Rambo accounted for another 11 in the win. Stephenson poured in 15 with 11 of his points coming in the third quarter.