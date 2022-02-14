Scrapping to advance in the AHSAA state playoffs on its home floor, Dadeville girls basketball wasn’t going down easy.
Unfortunately, there just wasn’t much the Tigers’ athletes could do against Prattville Christian Academy’s machine.
Dadeville hosted the defending Class 3A state champions, a team whose only loss in 27 games this season came in its area championship to pit them against the Tigers, and were eliminated by the Panthers in sub-regionals via a 68-27 final Monday.
“They have a great team,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “The girls never gave up, that’s one thing I’m proud of. We didn’t let up, we kept trying to adjust to different things. But for the most part, like I said, they’re a well-rounded team and there’s a lot of things we didn’t do early on.”
Prattville Christian junior forward Hannah Jones, a 6-foot menace down low, finished with 31 points to lead the charge for the Panthers.
Holloway noted that the shooting presence around her made for an even more unstoppable attack as Prattville Christian’s guards knocked down five 3s.
“A good, well-rounded player, especially when you can post up and you can see the floor well and you can kick the ball out to your teammates and you can work in the paint,” Holloway said. “That’s a well-rounded post player. And good skill level as far as around the painted area.”
Senior forward Layla Grace led the way for Dadeville in the scoring column with nine points.
Knowing the daunting task in front of them, the Tigers sought to slow the pace of the game to keep the score tight and hopefully twist and turn their way to a victory down the stretch.
Those aspirations were erased early by 2021’s Class 3A queens.
The Panthers led 17-6 by the end of the first quarter and 36-14 at halftime, making way for a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“I wanted us to do a little better job of controlling the tempo,” Holloway said. “We knew they were good inside and out. They had good shooters, they were good down low, so that’s what we tried to do.”
Even still, Dadeville gave its best effort throughout its defeat. Junior forward D’Aja Caldwell hustled for a save to extend the team’s last full possession and set up a corner 3 for guard Nhylee Banks with less than 30 seconds to play.
With the loss, both Grace and starting point guard Kaniyah Wilkerson have played their last game in a Dadeville uniform. So too have a couple key role players off the bench.
“This group’s like family to me, they’ve meant a lot,” Holloway said. “I’ve watched them grow together and I’ve watched them mature, not only as players — they’ve matured a lot as players — but they’ve matured so much as young ladies, as individuals.”
Their unselfishness is another thing that impressed Holloway throughout their respective seasons and careers, the coach added in closing.