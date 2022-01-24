It didn’t take much time for Dadeville girls basketball to stow a victory away Monday.
The first time the Tigers met up with Reeltown for an area showdown the team scored 32 points in a 32-21 win.
It took them less than 12 minutes to surpass that total in meeting number two.
A smothering press, ferocious forward play and sniper-like shooting gave Dadeville a 27-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter en route to a 53-26 win over the Rebels, clinching home court for its area tournament.
“I was pleased with their effort and their focus, especially knowing that tonight was a really big game for both teams,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said.
Guard Nhylee Banks sank four 3-pointers for Dadeville as part of a game-high 18 points. Center Layla Grace followed close behind with 17.
Senior center Makayla Langston led Reeltown’s scoring efforts with eight points in defeat.
“You’re down, you’re trying to fight your way back and all of a sudden the goal gets a little smaller,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “You’re putting too much pressure on yourself. But I was proud of the way we kept playing, played hard. A lot of girls came off the bench and played well. We’ve just got to regroup and try to get it together for tomorrow night.”
For chunks of Monday’s contest it was as though Dadeville raised a steel wall at the half-court line.
Any Reeltown ball handler with possession in the backcourt had a trap to deal with instantly, and the Tigers were able to generate turnover after turnover to feed into easy transition buckets.
“We didn’t handle the press well,” Solomon said. “We turned the ball over on the press. And they were hot. I don’t think they missed a shot in the first quarter. They didn’t need any help scoring, and we gave it to them.”
Grace got her interior game working, even flexing a bit of midrange ability on a step-back baseline jumper. Dadeville opened the contest on a 14-0 run, with Grace scoring nine of those 14.
Once the score hit 18-4, the 3s began to fly.
Banks cashed in a long ball in transition, and when the Rebels scored on back-to-back possessions for the first time immediately after, Banks hit from the outside a second time.
One final triple from Janiya Wyckoff finally closed the first quarter scoring-wise.
“There’s several of them that can score if they work together, and I’m glad they’ve been realizing that lately,” Holloway said. “They’ve been gelling more together, working more together as a team, and to see them realize that in practice this past week — they worked on a lot of things together. They’re understanding that better. And their confidence, that was a big thing.”
The Tigers’ lead never dwindled below the high teens. Grace hit a layup with less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half as an exclamation point to a 40-16 halftime advantage.
Dadeville led by at least 20 the entire second half.
With the victory, Dadeville guaranteed that it will host the AHSAA Class 3A Area 7 tournament in February. A shot at regionals and an area championship will be on the line.
“I think it’s just big to be able to play on your home court and to have that opportunity,” Holloway said. “It’s just different. It’s a whole different type of focus, because you have to get the right mindset for either, whether you’re home or on the road. But I think it’s a big help [to be at home].”
Dadeville hosts its final regular season area contest against Beulah Friday. Reeltown welcomes Elmore County to its gymnasium Tuesday.