Tension inside Dadeville High School’s gymnasium crescendoed to an uproar as the game entered its final minutes Wednesday.
Dadeville and Reeltown, longtime rivals, were playing for a girls basketball area championship. The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a steal and layup from guard Nhylee Banks to go up 30-23, then the Rebels surged back with a 9-0 run featuring two clutch 3s from guards Ashley Flurry and Demetria Brown.
A Kaniyah Wilkerson layup tied things at 33-33 for Dadeville. The final 3:10 would decide the contest.
And it was decidedly Dadeville’s home stretch.
“I’m just appreciative at this point that the leadership stood out, and things we’ve been working on all season as far as playing together and communicating better and working together better, it actually showed tonight,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “We were able to stay focused and stay together even though we got down.”
With pivotal free throw shooting, a big night from Banks — who took home tournament MVP — and sound team defense, the Tigers pulled away to the joy of a raucous home crowd and captured an area championship 45-36.
The squad who won one game last season has come a long way.
“It’s real big,” Holloway said. “We had a lot of players that stepped up and came back to the team, a lot of new additions to the team. And from the very beginning, that leadership with a couple of them stood out as far as saying, ‘Hey y’all, we could have something special.’”
Banks accounted for more than half her team’s scoring with 23 of Dadeville’s 45 points, including five triples.
Every other player from both teams combined hit four.
“Before the game I was putting up shots, I was just staying focused,” Banks said. “I was just zoning everybody out and playing my game.”
Guard JaNiya Wyckoff, the Tigers’ other sharpshooter, got the game-clinching run started with a corner 3 to set the score at 36-33.
Reeltown raced up the floor and picked up a foul for a one-and-one opportunity. It missed the front end.
The same scenario unfolded for Wyckoff on the opposite end. She hit both attempts.
“They outshot us down the stretch,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “Free throws really hurt us. They made theirs, we didn’t make ours. But we gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”
Wyckoff wasn’t alone in her free throw success. Banks received seven shots from the line in the final 1:18, and after missing the first two she got, she made five in-a-row.
The second and third makes in that streak pushed Dadeville’s lead to three scores with less than one minute to play.
“I try to stay calm and make sure that my shot is the same way each time I shoot the ball so I know it’s going to go in,” Banks said.
While the Rebels did come up short on Wednesday, after losing by double digits in their first two matchups, it was the closest they’ve played the Tigers all season.
Solomon said he remains proud of the growth his team has shown this year, and the battle forwards Yonna Kimble and Makayla Langston — the latter of which led the team with 11 points — put up against Dadeville’s own duo of D’Aja Caldwell and Layla Grace inside was a sight to behold.
“We really worked hard at practice on things that hurt us in the other two games,” Solomon said. “I thought we had a really good plan going in and the girls executed. Game two up here, the press killed us. So we really worked hard on breaking the press and trying to get to the halfcourt game. The biggest thing in being able to keep it close was that we kept our composure. We’re starting to play like teammates.”
Dadeville will remain at home for the sub-regional round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs, where it will take on the loser of the Area 6 championship game between Prattville Christian Academy and Trinity Presbyterian. Reeltown will hit the road to take on the winner of the same game.