The turnaround between volleyball and basketball season is a short one.
Many of Dadeville’s best female athletes play both sports, and after a volleyball season in which the Tigers lost just three matches, their focus shifted to basketball only a few weeks before their season opener at Elmore County Nov. 15.
Still, Dadeville coach Pam Holloway has confidence in the team she has.
“It’s a good group of young ladies, and they’ve done the things I asked them to do as far as their grades, as far as working together and as far as trying to have a more successful season than we’ve had in the past,” Holloway said.
The 2020-21 season was a disappointment for Dadeville by most accounts.
After winning its second game of the season, the Tigers lost seven straight to finish the campaign 1-8.
Team chemistry has improved from this year to last, Holloway noted, and with a number of key players gaining experience it could pay dividends for Dadeville.
“I feel like they’re actually working more together this year to begin with, trying to have a better mindset and a better work ethic for this year,” Holloway said.
Holloway hasn’t had the benefit of assistant coaches in years past, but this year she went out and recruited some help.
Dr. Sheniqua Banks, a former star player for her at Dadeville, has returned to help set the team on the right course.
“She can shed a lot of light on the expectations that she had as a player and going to school here, because she’s a graduate from here,” Holloway said.
There’s a plethora of players returning from last season in both the front- and backcourt. Guard Deasia Doss was the only graduate from last year’s team.
Seniors Natori Giles and Nhylee Banks should share point guard duties for the Tigers. Junior D’aja Caldwell, junior Jazelle Morgan, senior Janiya Wyckoff and sophomore Izeriyah Wyckoff should all be factors at forward.
Still, with just a few weeks of practice under their belt, Holloway doesn’t know yet exactly which players the team will be counting on for production. She’d have to talk about most of the players on the team at this stage, she said.
“As far as who the leaders will be, I have quite a few that I expect to step up this year,” Holloway said. “We have a long way to go, but I feel good about the group that’s working together. There’s 10 of them, six seniors and four juniors, that are going to be helping each other out quite a bit.”
The identity of the Tigers’ team has yet to be established as well, but certain necessary traits of good basketball teams remain important. The ability to string stops together on defense, taking care of the ball on offense, those sorts of things.
“We do try to take pride in being a defensive team, but right now it’s kind of too early to tell what kind of team we’ll be,” Holloway said.
Dadeville and Elmore County tip off at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Elmore County High School gymnasium.