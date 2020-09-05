Dadeville gave first-year head coach Roger McDonald a big win over Elmore County in his debut. The Tigers looked to follow that effort with an upset of one of the top teams in the state to begin Class 3A, Region 4 play, but they fell short.
Montgomery Catholic, ranked seventh in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, had won 14 of its last 16 regular-season games and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
Dadeville was well aware of the daunting task but didn’t give up or let itself get down on the field at Catholic.
The Tigers took their lumps and gave a few back in a 30-0 loss as they were overpowered by the Knights up front.
“You can’t hide how good anyone is,” McDonald said. “I thought our kids played really hard. This is our second game as a staff and (turning the program around) isn’t going to happen overnight. I’m proud of our effort and we’ve got to continue to get better.”
Dadeville (1-1, 0-1) was held to just six first downs and had just 141 yards of total offense for the game.
Tigers quarterback Lane Smith did complete eight of 13 passes for 80 yards and was sacked twice. Tigers running backs Javuntae Holley and Daquan Doss combined to rush for 71 yards on 18 carries. Jordan Parker caught three passes for 27 yards.
Montgomery Catholic (2-1, 1-0) got started with a 50-yard punt return touchdown from Myles Butler, who also caught two passes for 68 yards. The Knights led 20-0 at halftime.
Knights’ running back Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Knights quarterback Caleb McCreary completed 6 of 12 passes for 146 yards and touchdown to DJ Carter.
In the second half, the Knights’ four-star linebacker TJ Dudley ran in a 1-yard score and Judd Osten hit a 37-yard field goal to close the scoring.
“I was happy with the way we controlled the ball,” Knights head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “We just didn’t finish all our drives. We had four drives inside their 30 and they were stopped by penalties. Our defense played great. We were missing three starters on that side, but we got to build some depth.”
Dadeville’s Jaheem Brown led the defense with nine tackles and Parker finished with eight. The Tigers gave up 412 yards of total offense.
Catholic’s defense was led by Jaevon Augustus’ eight tackles and a sack. Catholic also got an interception from Zach Underwood.
Both teams continue region play on the road next Friday. Dadeville travels to Pike County and Montgomery Catholic will visit Reeltown.