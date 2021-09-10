It seemed from a simple glance that Pike County wouldn’t be able to match up with Dadeville.
The Bulldogs dressed just 19 players. The Tigers return multiple All-County players on defense and the offensive line.
Nothing in the game served as a surprise.
Dadeville ran roughshod over Pike County through its offensive line — tight ends and fullback included — in a 46-6 victory in front of a home crowd Friday night. They dominated in all three phases.
“They’re really young, but I thought we played really well, we executed,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “It’s easy in games like these to lose focus and not execute, but I thought we executed. I thought we were physical and did the things we wanted to do.”
The Tigers led 40-0 at intermission. The second half featured six-minute quarters and a running clock, limiting the lopsided margin of victory for the Tigers.
No matter which back Dadeville handed the ball to Friday, that player had a hole in front of him larger than Lake Jordan.
Gabe Abernathy, Will Johns, Spencer Meadors, Zi Moon and Colin Goodwin were bulldozing defenders downhill, whether McDonald dialed up an iso or counter or trap from his I-formation offense. Tight ends Avontae Wilson and Jordan Parker added key seals on the edge.
“They just did their job. They got after it,” McDonald said. “I noticed we were high sometimes on our blocks and a couple times the backs didn’t hit the hole. We executed pretty well, we ran trap pretty well. But overall it was good execution.”
As Dadeville led 7-0 in the first quarter, senior running back Ja’Vuntae Holley carried the ball four times for 32 yards to put quarterback Lane Smith into position for an eight-yard scoring jaunt on a bootleg, the Tigers’ road graders washing down the defensive line in front of him.
The next Dadeville drive, junior running back Daquon Doss and senior fullback Jaheem Brown shared the load, with Doss gaining 45 yards in four carries including a nine-yard touchdown plunge.
Brown picked up a rushing touchdown of his own near the end of the first half, which the Tigers closed with a 40-0 lead.
McDonald hinted that he might open up the Tigers’ run-heavy playbook a touch earlier this week and he did so on the game’s first play. Smith went play action and found Brown wide open in the flat, the big back made one man miss and bolted 59 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.
“We can throw it more than they think we can,” McDonald said with a smile. “I’ll just leave it at that.”
Pike County’s offense was stymied to completion by Dadeville’s defense, to the tune of negative offensive yardage in the first half.
The front eight in the Tigers’ 4-4 defense played lights out all night.
Among the biggest standouts was junior defensive end Dashaun Hall, an edge defender who seemed to be around the ball every single play. He picked up at least three tackles for loss in the first half, but his piece de resistance was a second quarter forced fumble he recovered himself to set Dadeville’s offense up with a short field.
“He’s come a long way,” McDonald said. “We play about three guys at defensive end, we rotate them. Two of the three are tall, long guys we ask to play in a two-point stance, they’re up, use their hands and they do a really good job. It was a chance to rest Jaheem a lot. He plays both ways.”
Inside linebackers Jordan Parker and Avontae Wilson each made their impacts felt too, sweeping up whatever the defensive line couldn’t get to and collecting a few tackles for loss themselves. Defensive end Ladarius Heard set the tone on Pike County’s first drive with a few backfield takedowns.
Dadeville’s special teams even dominated Friday, particularly its punt block and return.
It’s important to specify both block and return, because the Tigers scored a touchdown via each method in the first half against the Bulldogs.
Junior defensive back Philstavious Dowdell is fast emerging as Tallapoosa County’s most dangerous return man, accounting for his third return touchdown of the young season Friday night.
Sprinting forward to make what looked like an ill-advised fingertip catch on a short punt, Dowdell slipped a defender with a point-blank shot, reversed field and outdashed Pike County’s punt team 40 yards to the endzone. Dadeville led 26-0.
“I was hollering ‘No,’ not because I thought he would fumble it but because I thought he would score,” McDonald said. “I was like, ‘I’d rather get it and run a little clock off and not be so quick to score.’ Just trying to not embarrass (Pike County). But he’s been told, if he can get it, get it, take off with it. And he did.”
The Bulldogs went three-and-out again on their next drive and Dadeville senior wide receiver Xavier Alvies blocked a punt, scooped the ball up and ran it in for another score to stretch the lead to 33-0.
With such a large advantage, Dadeville got the chance to play many of its reserves early and often. The youngsters got valuable experience for the future.
“We started to sub middle of the second quarter,” McDonald said. “Coach (Fred) Holland, he’s a good coach, a good friend of mine. He’s got a bunch of young kids. I would never try to embarrass anybody. That’s why we started subbing, playing a lot of young kids because he’s having to coach a lot of young kids.”
Senior quarterback Jakelmon Glasco ran in Pike County’s lone touchdown from three yards out as time expired in the game
Dadeville, now 2-1 on the season, looks to move to 3-1 Sept. 17 against Childersburg.