After a strange week of weather, even the elements couldn’t stop Dadeville in its 28-7 win against region opponent Childersburg.
Dadeville was consistent on both sides of the ball, forcing turnovers on defense while chewing the clock with coach Roger McDonald’s potent running game on offense.
Normally the usual suspects in home Tigers' running game are Christian Nelson and Javuntae Holley, who showed up Saturday afternoon as they always do; but it was quarterback Lane Smith getting it done with his legs as well as his arm that helped give Dadeville (2-2, 1-2) the win over Childersburg (1-3, 1-2).
With 16 seconds left until halftime, Dadeville was at midfield trailing Childersburg, 7-6, when Smith connected with wide receiver Phil Dowdell for a 41-yard completion, setting up Dadeville for a field goal with four seconds left in the second quarter.
“Phil is a really good athlete,” McDonald said. “He works very hard and is extremely coachable. He does everything we ask of him all the time. I told him he has to be patient as a receiver and that he was gonna get his shot, and he did.”
After a spike to stop the clock, Dadeville kicker Gunner Fourtenbary put the kick right down the middle to push Dadeville in the lead 9-7 at the half, and the Tigers never looked back.
“That was a big field goal for Fourtenbary,” McDonald said. “He and the team were excited about that one going into the locker room.”
The second half was all Dadeville as the running game continued to churn out yardage while also milking the clock as much as possible. Holley found the end zone two times in the second half to give Dadeville a 21-7 lead.
The dagger came when Lane Smith came in as the safety, replacing Dowdell who had an interception in the first half. Smith intercepted the ball and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown — his second touchdown of the day — effectively putting the game out of reach for Childersburg with seven minutes left in the ballgame.
Dadeville controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides, harassing Childersburg's quarterback Canaan Johnson all game on defense, while the Dadeville offensive line had its way on offense despite being down two starters.
“The offensive line did a good job today,” McDonald said. “We scored 28 points, so that speaks for them. They aren’t real big, but they get after it and play hard.”
The Tigers have had more players step up since their Week 1 home win against Elmore County, giving McDonald and his staff more depth and ability to throw fresh bodies in on the defensive line and secondary.
“With a spread offense like Childersburg has, you have to have a front four you can rotate in,” McDonald said. “Guys get tired and we like to get after the quarterback. Being able to build some depth and get guys more experience is always good.”
McDonald was aggressive throughout the game, going for it on fourth down four times in the red zone, relying on his offense to get the job done instead of kicking the field goal. That ultimately proved to be the right call, as two of those drives ended in touchdowns.
“We challenged our guys,” McDonald said. “We told them if we can’t get three or four yards when we need it, then we are in trouble; they stepped up and did it.”