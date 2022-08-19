The first half of the ball game featured just about every aspect of football one could ask for. Onside kicks, break away scores, and fourth down stops were all on display as Dadeville and Comer felt the other out early.
Freshman Brandez Eason got the scoring started for Dadeville, punching the ball in on the ground from one yard out. On the back of Doss, Dadeville rushed the ball down the throat of Comer to set up the score.
Comer turned around and did the exact same thing on its next drive, but missed the extra point, pushing the score to 7-6 with three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Doss got the ball in his gut on the next drive and was off to the races. The senior turned the corner on a rush and scored from 59 yards out to extend Dadeville’s lead to 14-6.
Again, Comer answered the score with a score of its own. The Tigers connected on a two-point conversion with a pop-pass to even the game at 14 apiece.
Not wanting to kick to the speedster Phil Dowdell of Dadeville, Comer elected to onside following the score. Comer bounced the kick to the second level and got a favorable roll and recovered to set its offense up around midfield.
Comer’s Kamore Harris scored on the ensuing drive, giving Comer its first lead of the game at 21-14.
Eason followed with his second score of the game, squeaking in on Dadeville’s last full possession of the second quarter, tying the game at 21.
Driving the ball down the field with time winding down in the half, Comer got to around midfield before the Dadeville defense buttoned up and was able to force a turnover on downs with 29 seconds left to keep the score tied at 21 and send the game to halftime.
Opening the second half, Dadeville scored on the ground again. Converting on fourth and inches, Dadeville set up an end-around rush the next play to Dowdell that found the end zone.
On a fourth down play deep in Dadeville territory, Comer’s quarterback rolled left and tossed a pick to Jordan Rambo, earning Dadeville back-to-back stops for the first time in the game.
Dadeville managed to hold Comer scoreless in the third, taking its 28-21 lead to the final quarter.
A 50-plus yard punt return by Dowdell early in the fourth set Dadeville up on the doorstep of the end zone and put Doss in for his second rushing touchdown of the game later in the drive.
A second interception by Rambo allowed the home team to finally take control of the game and put it away. Up 35-21, Dadeville was in the driver seat and ready to take the win.
“In the second half we came out and got after them,” McDonald said. “That is our style, we are going to get you in the second half. “
The rushing attack for Dadeville surely paved the way for the victory with the three headed attack of Doss, Eason and Ivory Riggsbee able to run all over the Comer defense.
Doss added to his monster game late in the fourth, with a score from six yards out to push the score to 42-21.
The home field Tigers got one last touchdown in, as Dadeville found the end zone on a scoop-and-score as time expired.
The road does not get easier for Dadeville as the Tigers are set to face rival Reeltown, in Reeltown, next Friday.
“We got our backs against the wall with two potential 2A State Champions in back-to-back weeks,” McDonald said. “But we will practice hard and be ready.”
