Running back DaQuan Doss rushes against B.B. Comer. Doss totaled over 200 yards on the ground, along with three scores. 

Dadeville survived a first half war of attrition with visiting Comer to literally run away with the opening game of the year, winning 48-21.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

