The Dadeville Tigers welcomed Goshen on Friday night for homecoming and thoroughly dominated the Eagles on every level en route to a 53-0 win.
After a steady first quarter in which running back Christian Nelson picked up a touchdown for the Tigers, Dadeville blew the game open in the second.
Nelson capped the first drive of the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run and picked up his third touchdown on the following possession when he broke past the Eagles defense for a 57-yard score.
Up 19-0, running back Javauntae “Juicy” Holley spun out of the arms of an Eagles defender and broke several more tackles to score from 9 yards out just a minute before half.
Coach Roger McDonald said his halftime message to his team was to stay focused despite the 26-0 lead.
“I told them, ‘Don’t look at the score,’” McDonald said, “ ‘continue executing.’”
The second half opened with Dadeville in a tough spot at third-and-24, but a pass interference penalty against Goshen allowed the Tigers to continue their scoring streak with Holley punching in another touchdown from the 2-yard-line.
Defensively, the Tigers left Goshen with nowhere to go, forcing three-and-outs on every Eagles drive through the middle of the fourth quarter.
With four minutes left in the third, Phil Dowdell caught a Goshen punt on the run and took it back more than 50 yards to bring the score to 40-0.
On the very next defensive play for the Tigers, Wardrellis Cox read a Goshen pass perfectly and intercepted the football in stride for another Dadeville touchdown.
Nelson capped the scoring at 53-0 with his fourth touchdown of the game on an 84-yard sprint with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dowdell and Cox both reached the end zone earlier in the game – Dowdell on another punt return and Cox on a reception – but both were called back due to penalties. Nelson also had a touchdown run called back due to holding.
“We have to correct the stupid penalties,” McDonald said. “We won’t win our next two games if we keep having those.”
Despite the few mistakes, McDonald said the sound victory is a sign of the team’s improvement.
“We played real well and have gotten a lot better over the last few weeks,” McDonald said. “The sign of going forward as a good team is winning the games you’re supposed to win. I told our guys we have to focus on ourselves and we did that; we played hard.”
Dadeville’s attention now turns to Trinity, which will be visiting the Tigers next Friday night.