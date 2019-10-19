They say it’s not how you start but how you finish, and Dadeville’s football team proved that against Beulah when it rallied from a quick deficit to win 35-14 in a Class 3A Region 3 game.
After its first two drives ended in turnovers and Beulah touchdowns, Dadeville (2-7,1-5) went on to score the next 14 points, and the only points the Tigers allowed the rest of the night were due to a safety.
On their third drive of the game they needed only two plays to go 79 yards and suddenly the whole team was in a rhythm.
Jamarion Wilkerson caught a slant from Lane Smith and went 75 yards for the touchdown. That put them down 12-7 with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
Their following drive also went 79 yards and ended with a touchdown for Wilkerson but this one took nine plays.
Wilkerson finished the day with five receptions for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“We have been relying on him all year,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “He had a game that he is capable of having.”
After starting the game by taking advantage of consecutive turnovers by Dadeville, Beulah couldn’t score again.
After the two successful drives Dadeville started bringing some pressure and Beulah (3-5, 1-5) couldn’t handle the adjustment.
“We are down a little on the line,” Beulah coach Matt Johnson said. “We have a really young center who plays his heart out but sometimes you get overmanned.”
White credited the adjustment to the defense better understanding how to lineup and being more aggressive.
They held the run game of Beulah in check, which Johnson believes caused some issues.
On their first drive of the second half Dadeville committed holding and block in the back penalties to put itself on its goal line on fourth down.
The Tigers snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. This tied the game at 14 with 8:37 to go in the third quarter and gave Beulah some life.
After the Bobcat offense marched down the field and was poised to take the lead, the Dadeville defense forced a fumble at the six-yard line.
They were not out of danger yet as the Tigers’ offense turned the ball back over a few plays later and put the pressure on the defense once again.
They rose to the occasion and forced a three-and-out and ended the Bobcats best chance to stay in the game.
The Tigers’ offense then marched right down the field on a seven-play, 64-yard-drive that resulted in Smith’s third touchdown he hit Cooper Childers for the 19-yard strike with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
Smith finished the day with 258 yards passing and three touchdowns.
While Smith and Wilkerson were dominant through the air, running back Javuntae Holley was just as important on the ground.
“We have to get the running game going,” White said. “Once you get that going, they have to bring the safeties down and that opens up some passing lanes.
Holley did just that rushing for 125 yards. He also scored to put the game out of reach. Ladarius Heard picked off a Beulah pass and returned it to the 13, then Holley needed only one play to put his team up 28-14 with 7:02 remaining.
After Beulah turned it over on downs Christian Nelson ran it in from the 5 to set the final score.
“This is not about playoffs anymore, this is about playing for pride and end the season on a winning note,” White said.