Whenever a team is set with replacing a longtime head coach, the search becomes that much more important. And Dadeville isn’t taking the task lightly.
Tallapoosa County Schools has been hard at work trying to find not just any replacement but the right replacement for Tiger football coach Richard White, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.
The job posting was immediately available and was listed for nearly five weeks.
According to superintendent Joe Windle, he received more than 50 applications and narrowed the pool down to 16 resumes, which he then handed off to a screening committee. Windle said he gave the committee — which consisted of White, Chad McKelvey, Fred Ford, Phillip Baker, Scotty Fourtenbary and Courtney Heard — a list of categories to evaluate and it trimmed the list to five finalists.
“We had some really good candidates and (the screening committee) did a good job,” Windle said. “I’m really proud of the work that screening committee did. I really think we’ll find the right fit.”
Windle said three of the finalists are in state and two are from outside Alabama. He, along with other Dadeville administration, will interview all five next and Windle is confident he’ll have a recommendation for the school board on the Feb. 17 meeting.